Kate Middleton Was the Ultimate Animal Lover During Her Visit to Ireland

Looks like Kate Middleton has been a busy lady these days -- including her latest royal engagement. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Ireland and managed to make friends with all kinds of animals in the process, leading to some seriously adorable photos. Then again, this is Kate we're talking about. Has she ever taken a photo that wasn't cute, animals involved or not?
As Kensington Palace shared on Instagram, Kate is in Ireland promoting her initiative for early childhood education.
Kate visited the Ark Open Farm, playing with all kinds of cute kiddos and animals -- and changing the world all at the same time. She never fails to impress us!
"At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years," noted the Instagram post. "What we experience in our earliest years -- from in the womb to the age of five -- is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners."
The photos from her visit are just UNREAL levels of cute.
She even met a baby lamb.
It looks like Kate and Will's next stop could be Australia.
They've been open about sharing their support for the country as it has been dealing with devastating wildfires, and now, a new report claims that Prince William and Kate have been invited to Australia by the prime minister to help boost tourism after the destruction that's been caused by the fires. Considering that this seems to be an important cause for them, we wouldn't be surprised if they took the prime minister up on that invitation.
Wherever Kate's off to next, we're ready to find out.
