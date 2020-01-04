Kate Middleton Was the Ultimate Animal Lover During Her Visit to Ireland

Kate visited the Ark Open Farm, playing with all kinds of cute kiddos and animals -- and changing the world all at the same time. She never fails to impress us!

"At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years," noted the Instagram post. "What we experience in our earliest years -- from in the womb to the age of five -- is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners."

