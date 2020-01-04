Kate Middleton Was the Ultimate Animal Lover During Her Visit to Ireland

Looks like Kate Middleton has been a busy lady these days -- including her latest royal engagement. This week, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Ireland and managed to make friends with all kinds of animals in the process, leading to some seriously adorable photos. Then again, this is Kate we're talking about. Has she ever taken a photo that wasn't cute, animals involved or not? 

  • As Kensington Palace shared on Instagram, Kate is in Ireland promoting her initiative for early childhood education.

    Kate visited the Ark Open Farm, playing with all kinds of cute kiddos and animals -- and changing the world all at the same time. She never fails to impress us! 

    "At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years," noted the Instagram post. "What we experience in our earliest years -- from in the womb to the age of five -- is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners."

  • The photos from her visit are just UNREAL levels of cute.

    Kate Middleton
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    She got a tour of the facility and got to meet the people who work there and the animals who live there, and if all of the pictures from her visit are any indication, it seems like it was a big day of making friends ... and not just with the humans, either.

    Here she is, just casually hanging out with an alpaca -- just another day at work for the Duchess of Cambridge, right? 

  • She even met a baby lamb.

    Kate Middleton
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    And she didn't just meet the lamb, either -- she and some children at the farm got to feed the lamb a bottle. Too cute! 

    If only we could just trade jobs with Kate for a day. We know being a member of the royal family has to be stressful and exhausting (and not all of her days include so much barnyard fun). But it really looks like she got to enjoy herself! 

  • It looks like Kate and Will's next stop could be Australia. 

    They've been open about sharing their support for the country as it has been dealing with devastating wildfires, and now, a new report claims that Prince William and Kate have been invited to Australia by the prime minister to help boost tourism after the destruction that's been caused by the fires. Considering that this seems to be an important cause for them, we wouldn't be surprised if they took the prime minister up on that invitation. 

  • Wherever Kate's off to next, we're ready to find out. 

    Kate Middleton
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

    And in the meantime, we'll just be here, marveling over the fact that Kate held a snake while in Ireland and did not look the least bit freaked out about it -- actually, she looked pretty happy. How does she do it? 

    If this isn't a sign that Kate and Will need more pets in their life, we don't know what is. Maybe a nice llama for the backyard? George, Charlotte, and Louis would love it.

