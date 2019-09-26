Amy Roloff Gives Update About Moving Into Her New Home

Lately, Amy Roloff's been through a lot of big life changes, and now, she's sharing an update on one of the biggest. In a new Instagram post, Amy opened up about moving into her new house, and although we know it was definitely an adjustment for her to say goodbye to Roloff Farms for good, it looks like she's really enjoying this new chapter in her life.
We love to see it!
Amy shared a photo of her car packed to the brim (along with her dog) to share the update.
And even though hiring a moving company can be a major life saver, it sounds like this mama is doing her big move all on her own -- not that we doubted her abilities, of course!
"After 30 years -- I'm going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids," she wrote. "And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging. Oh I’m sure I’ll be doing more once I get ‘stuff’ to my new house thinking ‘why did I pack this.'"
Ah, yes, the struggle that comes with moving. Somehow we accumulate so much stuff... but getting rid of what we don't need can be so nice.
She also shared that she thinks she'll be all moved in by the end of the month. Impressive!
"I'm thrilled to see some light at the end of this long journey of moving, purging, packing and moving into my new house," Amy continued. "Woohoo! Sometimes I don’t know whether to jump up and yell ‘Hooray’ or cry. I do know I feel relieved. More adventures to explore, plan for all the while being grateful Chris is by my side rooting for me and helping so much. He has been tremendous. So I see the light at the end of this tunnel and I think I’ll make my end date- end of February. Yippee!"
Good to know that Amy's fiancé, Chris Marek, has been helping her out every step of the way -- that's just the kind of guy he is!
Amy's been open about her feelings toward moving every step of the way.
Always one to be positive, Amy called moving an adventure, even if it did come with its own emotional struggles. This was a huge change for her, after all.
"It's been an adventure so far, definitely another BIG change in my life, after 30 years living on 33+ acres, and really not sure how to feel about it all," Amy said at the time. "It might all hit me later but what I do know, this change was necessary. It’ll take time getting use to -- living in a neighborhood, being in a new house and making it a home. I'm ready though and I like my new house."
The last year has been a big one for Amy (and her family).
Not only did she and Chris get engaged, but Amy's also welcomed two new grandchildren in the midst of all of this change -- and bought her house, of course. But these are all great changes, and we love to see Amy so happy, even though it must get a little overwhelming sometimes.
In the end, though, it seems like she's doing what's best for her, and that's what we like to see.
We can't wait to see Amy's house once she's all moved in.
And we hope that once she's done, she takes the time to celebrate. Moving is no joke, and neither is unpacking... especially if she's doing most of the heavy lifting herself. This lady's going to need a relaxing weekend once her house is put together!
Here's hoping more updates on Amy's new digs are on the way. Looks like she has a very exciting year ahead!
