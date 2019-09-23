Shannen Doherty Thanks Fans for Support Amid Terminal Cancer Battle

Since Shannen Doherty announced she's facing another battle with cancer, she's been open about sharing this part of her journey with fans, and now, she's showing her appreciation for all the love that's been sent her way. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shannen thanked fans for their support, and although it seems she has a long road ahead of her, she also knows how many people are out there rooting for her.
During an interview with ABC News last week, Shannen revealed she has stage 4 cancer.
It came as a shock to fans, who know that Shannen Doherty also battled breast cancer in the past.
"I definitely have days where I say 'why me?'," Shannen admitted in the interview, adding, "And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do," she quickly added. "But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how -- how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."
Now, Shannen is thanking everyone who has reached out to her.
Sharing a photo of herself riding a horse, Shannen wrote:
"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."
Shannen is so strong, but it's good to hear how much it means to her that so many people are sending her well-wishes.
Shannen also revealed last week that her cancer is "terminal."
Court documents surfaced from Shannen's legal battle with State Farm insurance over repairs to her home after the California wildfires damaged it, and at the time, she said that she is unable to spend her "remaining years peacefully in her home" if she has to continue to fight with the company over who will pay for the damage.
Because she knew those documents would come out, Shannen decided to announce the news about her diagnosis. Now that it's out in the world, it sounds like she's glad to know how many people are behind her.
Even in the face of all of this, Shannen's been keeping things positive.
In fact, the same week she revealed her diagnosis publicly, she shared this sweet Peanuts comic, focusing more on living than dying. Seems like Shannen's doing the same thing!
We don't know what the future holds for this former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, but we definitely don't doubt her bravery or her strength. And seeing her positive attitude come out in social media posts like this doesn't surprise us one bit.
We're sending Shannen all the good, healing vibes in the world.
We can't imagine what a difficult time this must be for her and her loved ones, but like she said in her Instagram post, there are plenty of people around to lift her when she needs it. In the meantime, we hope she'll continue to keep us updated on her journey.
Our thoughts are with Shannen. No matter what happens, we know she's got this.
