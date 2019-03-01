Mama June Returns Home in Upcoming Season 'From Not to Hot'

We've been wondering if Mama June's show will be coming back to TV, given the legal issues she's been running into for the past year -- let alone all the drama with her family. But now, we know that Mama June: From Not to Hot is coming back with new episodes very soon, and it appears the new season will tackle June being back in her family's lives.
A new trailer for the upcoming season is here, announcing that the show is coming back.
In the clip, Honey Boo Boo can be seen munching on cereal, while a milk carton on the table features June's mug shot, showing that she's a missing person. Then, a door can be heard opening, and Alana looks like she's in shock.
"What's it gonna be like when Mama finally comes home?" says a voiceover before sharing that the new episodes are premiering in March -- and this season is called "Family Crisis."
But when June comes home, will her family even be there?
We know that June's been moving around a lot, living in casinos and hotels (and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in the process). And last we heard, Alana is still living with Pumpkin -- where she's been since she decided that she didn't feel safe living with her mom as long as Geno Doak was still in the picture. As far as we know, that hasn't changed.
It sounds like now June's ready to return to her family, and that's what this season is all about, but as much as they've tried to help her and been refused, we're not sure she's going to get a warm welcome.
It also seems like June could be facing jail time.
According to a report from January, June may be sentenced in May after the drug arrest that happened at an Alabama gas station last spring. She could end up spending up to a year in jail after the trial is finished, which is pretty serious business.
So yeah, we'd say the title "Family Crisis" is a pretty apt one for what could happen in the season ahead.
Recently, June put out a plea to her children to talk to her.
In an Instagram post from January, June wrote:
"Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."
If they're going to film together, we're assuming that the family will be interacting in some way, but it's hard to say what the future episodes will entail. It sounds like June may be realizing that her current situation definitely isn't working for her, though -- and that could be a very good thing.
Alana seems excited for the season ahead.
Earlier this week, Alana took to Instagram to share the good news, and it seems like she's more than ready to welcome the WeTV cameras back into her life.
Hopefully, the return of the show will only lead to good things for this family, who have already been through so much over the past year. Maybe June will finally realize her family needs her? Our fingers are crossed.
