Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Had an Epic Double Date in Miami

From Frogmore Cottage (by way of Kensington Palace) to glitzy Miami nights, it's safe to say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives couldn't possibly be more different from how they were a few months ago. As many royal fans know, Meghan and Harry made a trip to South Beach recently to speak at a private event. Apparently, though, during their stay, the Sussexes had a double date with another seriously powerful couple.
-
The Miami Herald is reporting that Meghan and Harry just went on an epic double date with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.
Yes, really.
According to the report, the power foursome dined at Habitat, which is inside 1 Hotel, where Harry and Meghan spoke at a private event for J.P. Morgan. The posh restaurant serves "fresh, local, seasonal and sustainably sourced farm-to-table cuisine," according to its description.
Sounds good!
-
Details are pretty scant about the couples' get-together, but from the little that was reported, sounds like it was a night to remember.
An insider told the Herald that, while at the restaurant, the couples couldn't stop talking and seemed to bond over their kids -- Max, Emme, and little baby Archie. (They also may have touched upon J.Lo's epic halftime show with Shakira at the Super Bowl. It would be hard, you know, not to bring that up.)
-
-
Despite the fact that Harry and Meghan seemed to spend a lot of time at the 1 Hotel, that's not where they stayed when they were in Miami.
It's been reported that, instead of staying at a hotel -- which let's be honest, offers very little privacy no matter how high up you are -- the royal couple shacked up at Serena William's multimillion dollar West Palm Beach crash pad.
Sounds like a pretty good option.
-
The Sussexes' trip to Miami may have been a short one, but it sounds like it's not the end of their relationship with J.Lo and A.Rod.
An eyewitness told Page Six that they overheard the couples making plans to get together again soon.
"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," the source said. "J.Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.”
Cute!
-
-
As for what's on Harry and Meghan's plate next? No one really knows.
The couple have been keeping the next phase of their un-royal life under wraps. However, it has been reported that they plan on heading back to the U.K. next month for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Also, they're supposedly looking for a place in Los Angeles.
Dates with Miami royalty and house-hunting in L.A. Sounds like things are going pretty well for Harry and Meghan. We can't wait to see what they get up to next.
