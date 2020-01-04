Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Reportedly Heading to Australia Soon

Splash News
After the recent devastating bushfires that ravaged parts of Australia, it's being reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning a trip to the continent. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply affected by the tragedy and want to do their part to help rebuild and boost morale.
When the wildfires were still raging, Kate and William shared their thoughts about the situation on social media.
Alongside a heart-wrenching photo of a kangaroo hopping against a backdrop of fire, the duke and duchess wrote the following:
We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event.
We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.
It's been reported that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended an invitation to William and Kate in an effort to boost tourism.
Australia holds a very special place in William and Kate's hearts.
Everyone in the royal family was deeply affected by the wildfires, which have been the worst in Australian history.
In addition to the Cambridges and the Sussexes posting about the disaster on social media, the Queen expressed her condolences to the people of Australia, on behalf of both herself and Prince Philip.
The fires ravaged 15 million acres, and killed nearly half a billion animals and more than 25 people.
Even though details haven't been released on the Cambridges' Australian trip, it more or less seems like a done deal.
