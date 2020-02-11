Were Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Replaced By Prince Charles & Camilla Parker-Bowles?

Jenny Erikson
Jenny Erikson
Celebrities

Prince Charles, Prince William, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Middleton
Getty Images

Well this is one we did see coming in the wake of #Megxit. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, there's been a lot of speculation about who will be replacing them. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex? Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie?

The latest couple to step out with Prince William and Kate Middleton was one we weren't exactly expecting ... but we're not really surprised now that we think about it!

  • Will and Kate were accompanied by Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at their most recent royal engagement.

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles
    Getty Images

    Yup, Will's dad and stepmom joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Tuesday, February 11, to visit a military rehabilitation center in Leicestershire. They arrived at Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre at midday to meet with staff and patients.

    • Advertisement

  • It looks like Charles and Will got some good father-son bonding time in, all while promoting a good cause.

    Prince William, Prince Charles
    Getty Images

    The fact that they were both there just demonstrates how much they value the men and women who serve their country. The new center, known as the DMRC, opened in October 2018, and provides neurological care, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation using adapted gyms and a specialized Help for Heroes swimming pool complex.

  • Given Harry's incredibly close ties with the military and wounded warriors, we're sure he would have been on this outing if he wasn't in Canada.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Getty Images

    After all, he is the founder of the Invictus Games, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel compete in different sporting events to boost morale and just have some good plain fun.

    Harry has also said that his time serving in the British Army in Afghanistan was the best time of his life (until he met Meghan and they had Archie, of course). Royal journalist Angela Levin, who shadowed Harry for over a year for her 2018 book, Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said, "He said to me that he was the happiest in the army because he was just Captain Wales."

    Levin continued, "He wasn't Prince Harry. He loved being out in Afghanistan. He was brought back because someone leaked that he was there and it became too dangerous for him and the soldiers."

  • Charles and Camilla are not the first couple to step up since Harry and Meghan stepped back.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Getty Images

    Harry's uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie accompanied Prince William and Kate Middleton to the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London last month. It's also been rumored that his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, may be called upon to attend more events as members of the royal family.

  • Of course Meghan and Harry won't be "officially" replaced.

    Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton
    Getty Images

    But we have a feeling that we're going to see more of these double appearances with the first and second in line to inherit the throne. They've been pretty rare up until now, but it just makes sense given their shared future.

    Plus it looks like they had a lot of fun coming together to support military vets in need of medical care. Who wouldn't want to do it again?

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement