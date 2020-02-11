Were Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Replaced By Prince Charles & Camilla Parker-Bowles?

Given Harry's incredibly close ties with the military and wounded warriors, we're sure he would have been on this outing if he wasn't in Canada.

After all, he is the founder of the Invictus Games, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel compete in different sporting events to boost morale and just have some good plain fun.

Harry has also said that his time serving in the British Army in Afghanistan was the best time of his life (until he met Meghan and they had Archie, of course). Royal journalist Angela Levin, who shadowed Harry for over a year for her 2018 book, Harry: A Biography of a Prince, said, "He said to me that he was the happiest in the army because he was just Captain Wales."

Levin continued, "He wasn't Prince Harry. He loved being out in Afghanistan. He was brought back because someone leaked that he was there and it became too dangerous for him and the soldiers."