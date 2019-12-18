John & Abbie Duggar Share an Adorable New Photo of Baby Grace

We just can't get enough of John David Duggar and Abbie Duggar's new baby daughter, Miss Grace Duggar -- and now, her proud parents are taking to Instagram to show her off again. Earlier this week, John David and Abbie shared a new photo of Grace now that she's reached that 1-month milestone, and we can't get over how adorable this little lady is.
Here's Grace, sleeping in all her glory:
In the pics, Grace is sleeping -- a very welcome sight for all new parents like John and Abbie -- and wearing the cutest outfit and bow on her head.
"Our sweet doll baby is 1 month old today! We love our little Gracie girl!" said the caption.
Doll baby is right -- she's so cute she doesn't even look real!
Fans can't help but gush over this baby girl.
John and Abbie have been keeping pretty quiet on social media.
But as we all know, those newborn days can be pretty tough, so there's a very good chance they have other things to think about than updating their Instagram account!
The last time they posted was when they shared Grace's newborn photos, and of course, she was just as cute (and tiny!) then as she is now.
It's been pretty clear that John and Abbie have been in love with their little one since day one.
Yes, Abbie's been honest about her difficult pregnancy, but that's fortunately all behind her, and she gets to soak in all those sweet baby cuddles. Is there anything better than that in the world?
We just hope that Abbie and John David are really enjoying every moment. Minus the sleepless nights they're surely having, because there's no way to make that part fun! It'll all pass, though.
We can't wait for more photos of Grace.
We can't wait to find out what kind of personality she'll have as she continues to get older. And even better than that, we know it'll be so much fun seeing her form bonds with her cousins -- especially the ones who are all girls her age. She has a lot of built-in BFFs to choose from!
More Grace updates, please! We're so ready for them.
