People Are Going Nuts Over Kim Kardashian's New Honey Blonde Hair

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian likes to change up her hair, and her latest look really has people talking. The mom of four revealed her new honey blonde hair on her Instagram story, but alas, it appears to be a temporary look. Kim has actually bleached her hair blonde before, so maybe she's trying it out again before making a big commitment?
Take a look at this blonde-ish bombshell!
Kim was getting her makeup done while showing off her hair, which is in all likelihood a wig, considering that she still appears to have her darker color in her latest Instagram posts.
"So Kylie and Khloé thought that they were going to beat me to this hair color," she shared. "I got em!"
It's hardly the first time Kim has rocked blonde, but she usually opts for platinum.
Maybe the reason she likes the shade so much is because apparently Kanye prefers her as a blonde? Nah, Kim has never been shy about doing her own thing, regardless of what her husband thinks. Remember when he complained about her being "too sexy"?
Yeah ... he does know who he married, right?
Fans went nuts for the look too!
The last time Kim rocked this hair color, it was 2013.
Will Kim decide to ditch her dark locks and make a permanent change?
No matter what she decides, she's going to look amazing regardless. Given how much she has on her plate, though, between studying the law, running her beauty empire, filming her reality show, not to mention parenting four kids ... we wouldn't be surprised if she doesn't make the switch to blonde. It's a lot of upkeep!
