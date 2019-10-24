New Photo of Adele After Her Dramatic Weight Loss Has People in Disbelief

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News
We've seen some major celebrity weight loss stories over the years, but lately, the spotlight is all on Adele -- even as she's been laying low over the last several months. And now, a new photo of Adele has surfaced that was taken over Oscars weekend, and it's more clear than ever that her body transformation has made her practically unrecognizable. This celebrity mom is practically a new woman!
A photo of Adele posing with Polish TV host Kinga Rusin made its way to Instagram, and OMG -- she looks amazing.
If we didn't know any better, we definitely wouldn't have guessed that the woman in this photo is Adele. Looks like she's been very busy since she released her last album!
Adele and Rusin crossed paths when they were both attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars party at Chateau Marmont, and Adele definitely dressed to the nines for the occasion. BRB after picking our jaws up off of the floor!
Reportedly, Adele also went to an Oscars after party hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary.
Fans are cheering Adele on in her journey.
Weight loss is such a personal thing, and because Adele hasn't spoken out publicly about hers, we have no way of knowing what inspired the change. But as these comments show, plenty of people are supporting her in this chapter of her life regardless -- and honestly, commentary about women's bodies and what they should and should not look like will never end, so we just hope Adele is doing what makes her feel her best.
Photos of Adele's new look have been popping up more and more recently.
This is obviously a major change for her, so of course we can't help but take notice. It's only natural!
But when (and if) Adele wants to open up about this part of her life, she will, and until then, it's 100% up to her what she does and doesn't choose to share. After all, we don't love Adele for her looks -- although she's always been gorgeous. We love her for that incredible talent she shares with the world -- and that time she was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, of course.
Mostly, we're just ready for that next album.
Whenever she wants to release the details on that (and ideally, a release date that we can count down to), we are all ears. We need to know what she's been working on over the past few years, because we know whatever it is, it's going to be amazing.
In the meantime, we'll try to stay patient. Maybe.
