Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Refusing To Accept Kobe & Their Daughter Are Gone

Vanessa went on to say that she's trying to be strong for her three surviving daughters.

Vanessa's other daughters include Bianka, 3, Natalia, 17, and Capri, who was born last year -- and now, Vanessa is trying to figure out how to go on without Gianna.

"I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," she continued. "I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over."