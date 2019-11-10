Vanessa Bryant Opens Up About Refusing To Accept Kobe & Their Daughter Are Gone

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
It's hard to imagine what the past couple of weeks have been like for Vanessa Bryant after the tragic loss of her husband, legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. But little by little, Vanessa's been sharing how she's coping -- including this heartbreaking update. In a new Instagram post, Vanessa admitted her body is refusing to accept that Gianna and Kobe are gone, but at the same time, she's trying to stay strong for her children.
On Monday, Vanessa shared a video of Vanessa and Kobe on the basketball court, along with an emotional caption.
Vanessa wrote:
"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live."
Any mother would be mad, going through what Vanessa has had to go through. No one should have to mourn their daughter like this -- losing Kobe and Gianna so unexpectedly is so unfair.
Vanessa went on to say that she's trying to be strong for her three surviving daughters.
Vanessa's other daughters include Bianka, 3, Natalia, 17, and Capri, who was born last year -- and now, Vanessa is trying to figure out how to go on without Gianna.
"I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," she continued. "I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over."
Over the last couple of weeks, Vanessa has been open about her grieving process.
Last week, Gianna's school retired her basketball jersey, and Vanessa was there for the ceremony, where her former classmates, teammates, and coach all spoke out about how much she meant to them.
Gianna may have only been 13, but she very clearly had such a huge impact on everyone's lives that she touched, and hopefully, Vanessa is able to take comfort in that fact, however small.
Vanessa has also shared the date of the memorial service that will be held for Gianna and Kobe.
According to her Instagram post, Gianna and Kobe's lives will be celebrated February 24 at Staples Center -- which seems like a pretty appropriate location, given how often Kobe played there during his basketball career as a Los Angeles Laker and the happy memories he and his family must have shared in the arena.
It's a good thing the center is so big, too -- it goes without saying that many, many people will come out to mourn such a massive loss.
Our thoughts are with Vanessa and her kids at this difficult time.
Her grief is truly unfathomable, but it's good that she feels comfortable to share it. Hopefully, Vanessa knows how many people (fans of her husbands and strangers included) are supporting her in all of this, and that although the grief will likely never go away, over time, maybe it'll become a bit easier to bear.
Both Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral according to E! News. There will be a public memorial for fans at the Staples Center on February 24 so fans can pay their respects.
We'll be thinking of her.
