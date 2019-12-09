Prince William & Kate Middleton Have an Adorable Way of Telling Prince George He'll Be King

A source recently revealed that William and Kate don't want their kids to feel "overwhelmed" by their roles in the monarchy.

So, what did the Cambridges do? They explained things in as child-like way as possible -- like a fairy tale!

"William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed," a source told Closer. "George knows there's something special about him and that one day he'll be the future King of England."

Another source told Us Weekly: "[Prince William will] explain things as if he's reading from a children's storybook. So it's fun for George."

Cute!