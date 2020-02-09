Derick Dillard Is Trolling Duggar Fans on Instagram

Nobody knows how to rile up people on social media quite like Derick Dillard does! And now, it looks as if Jill Duggar's husband is at it again. Derick's hashtag about "women's work" on his Instagram post is getting people all kinds of heated, but it doesn't seem like he's actually trying to be sexist here -- it appears he's just doing a little internet trolling, and boy, is it working.

  • Over the weekend, Derick shared this pic of Jill in the kitchen:

    Obviously, she's making dinner, while wearing her son Samuel on her back. Normal day in the Dillard household, if we had to guess -- and Jill even looks happy to be cooking (and as we all know, at the end of a long day, a smile while cooking can be hard to come by). 

    "Baby Sam helping Jill in the kitchen," Derick wrote in his caption, adding the hashtags "teachemyoung, #ergobaby, and #womanswork."

  • People immediately called Derick out for the "#womanswork" hashtag. 

    Derick Dillard Instagram comment
    derickdillard/Instagram

    The idea that cooking is women's work is, of course, pretty offensive -- men can cook too ... and they should be just as responsible for the way a household functions as a woman is. And given that we know that the main Duggar fam seems to rely on these gender norms, especially based on what we've seen from 19 Kids & Counting, it wouldn't be shocking if Derick was using this hashtag in earnest. 

    Fortunately, we're pretty sure that he wasn't.

  • In another comment, Jill seemed to confirm that yes, Derick was messing with his followers.

    As we can all see in these above comments, Derick got called out time and time again, but we do know that Derick loves to stir the pot, and that seems to be exactly what he was doing when he shared that hashtag. 

    In fact, there's Jill, letting everyone know that commenter was right, and Derick was just messing with people. Don't worry, y'all -- he's not putting Jill down here! 

  • Jill herself even left a comment. 

    Derick Dillard Instagram post
    derickdillard/Instagram

    She finds the whole thing funny, and she was the subject of the Instagram post, so maybe everyone else should lay off? Derick's joke may have been in poor taste, but that's what it was -- a joke. 

    And despite what Jill's upbringing must have been like (and the way that Derick speaks out against it), it seems like these days, she's having to worry a lot less about what traditional gender roles would have her do, and we're happy for her. At least she and Derick can joke about it! 

  • Jill and Derick are doing their own thing these days, and they seem happier than ever for it.

    Of course, we can see Jill's honesty in getting stressed out with two rowdy boys at home (after all, who wouldn't get a bit frazzled?) and the rift between her and her family must really affect her. But all in all, she and Derick are making positive changes to live their lives the way they want to live them, and we're proud of the way she's come into her own.

    Go, Jill -- and remember, there's no such thing as women's work. Just work that everyone in the house is capable of contributing to. 

