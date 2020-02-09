Derick Dillard Is Trolling Duggar Fans on Instagram

Nobody knows how to rile up people on social media quite like Derick Dillard does! And now, it looks as if Jill Duggar's husband is at it again. Derick's hashtag about "women's work" on his Instagram post is getting people all kinds of heated, but it doesn't seem like he's actually trying to be sexist here -- it appears he's just doing a little internet trolling, and boy, is it working.
Over the weekend, Derick shared this pic of Jill in the kitchen:
Obviously, she's making dinner, while wearing her son Samuel on her back. Normal day in the Dillard household, if we had to guess -- and Jill even looks happy to be cooking (and as we all know, at the end of a long day, a smile while cooking can be hard to come by).
"Baby Sam helping Jill in the kitchen," Derick wrote in his caption, adding the hashtags "teachemyoung, #ergobaby, and #womanswork."
People immediately called Derick out for the "#womanswork" hashtag.
In another comment, Jill seemed to confirm that yes, Derick was messing with his followers.
As we can all see in these above comments, Derick got called out time and time again, but we do know that Derick loves to stir the pot, and that seems to be exactly what he was doing when he shared that hashtag.
In fact, there's Jill, letting everyone know that commenter was right, and Derick was just messing with people. Don't worry, y'all -- he's not putting Jill down here!
Jill herself even left a comment.
Jill and Derick are doing their own thing these days, and they seem happier than ever for it.
Of course, we can see Jill's honesty in getting stressed out with two rowdy boys at home (after all, who wouldn't get a bit frazzled?) and the rift between her and her family must really affect her. But all in all, she and Derick are making positive changes to live their lives the way they want to live them, and we're proud of the way she's come into her own.
Go, Jill -- and remember, there's no such thing as women's work. Just work that everyone in the house is capable of contributing to.
