Anna Duggar Gets Called Out for Treating Her Daughters Differently Than Her Sons

Nicole Pomarico
Anna Duggar, Michael Duggar
Looks like once again, Anna Duggar is coming under fire for her parenting decisions -- but when it comes to the Duggar family, it seems like this is a pretty regular occurrence. This time around, Anna's being called out for treating her daughters differently than she treats her sons, and the criticism is all coming from one Instagram post that she shared over the weekend.

Hmm ... 

  • It all started when Anna posted these photos of her kids, talking about their weekend. 

    "Nerf-gun wars & legos have kept us entertained this weekend! Hope you're having as much fun as we are having at Pops & Lolli's house!" Anna wrote.

    Sounds like fun! But in the photos, it looks like Anna's daughters are just hanging out together, with Mackynzie holding her younger sisters while her boys are the ones having all the Nerf Gun and Lego fun, and fans wasted absolutely no time pointing that out.

  • One fan commented saying she hoped Mackynzie and Meredith got to play with Legos, too. 

    Anna Duggar Instagram comment
    And honestly, so do we. Of course, there really isn't such a thing as a gender-specific toys, and if there was, Legos wouldn't fall into that category at all. Both boys and girls love playing and building with Legos, and like that commenter pointed out, they can also be used as a learning tool. 

    Let's face it -- we're adults, and we still love playing with Legos (especially the more complicated sets meant for the older crowd)!

  • Another fan accused Anna of "starting them young."

    Anna Duggar Instagram comment
    And by "starting them young," we have to assume she means Mackynzie hanging out with her little sisters, but obviously, we can't tell what was going on just from this photo! She could have just been posing with them for a photo before continuing to play.

    Michelle Duggar may have gotten a lot of flack for the buddy system she's used over the years to keep track of her own kids, but there's been no evidence that Anna does the same.

  • Anna did defend herself in response to one comment, though.

    Anna Duggar Instagram comment
    Good for her! She should stand up for herself, because it's rough out there on the internet, so we're glad to see Anna's not holding back.

    And in the end, it all worked out, because her girls got to play too -- and it sounds like they give the boys a run for their money when it comes to those Nerf wars. We definitely wouldn't mess with any of them!

  • Seems as if Anna's doing just fine in the parenting department.

    We can't believe how quickly they're all growing up -- especially Mackynzie, who's looking more like a big kid with every passing day. And it appears they all play so well together, which is a dream for any mama with more than one kid ... let alone ones like Anna who have six kids at home! 

    Keep up the good work, Anna. Those kids seem happy and healthy, and that's what matters.

