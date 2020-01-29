Anna Duggar Gets Called Out for Treating Her Daughters Differently Than Her Sons

Looks like once again, Anna Duggar is coming under fire for her parenting decisions -- but when it comes to the Duggar family, it seems like this is a pretty regular occurrence. This time around, Anna's being called out for treating her daughters differently than she treats her sons, and the criticism is all coming from one Instagram post that she shared over the weekend.
Hmm ...
-
It all started when Anna posted these photos of her kids, talking about their weekend.
"Nerf-gun wars & legos have kept us entertained this weekend! Hope you're having as much fun as we are having at Pops & Lolli's house!" Anna wrote.
Sounds like fun! But in the photos, it looks like Anna's daughters are just hanging out together, with Mackynzie holding her younger sisters while her boys are the ones having all the Nerf Gun and Lego fun, and fans wasted absolutely no time pointing that out.
-
One fan commented saying she hoped Mackynzie and Meredith got to play with Legos, too.
-
-
Another fan accused Anna of "starting them young."
-
Anna did defend herself in response to one comment, though.
-
-
Seems as if Anna's doing just fine in the parenting department.
We can't believe how quickly they're all growing up -- especially Mackynzie, who's looking more like a big kid with every passing day. And it appears they all play so well together, which is a dream for any mama with more than one kid ... let alone ones like Anna who have six kids at home!
Keep up the good work, Anna. Those kids seem happy and healthy, and that's what matters.
