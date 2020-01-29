Anna Duggar Gets Called Out for Treating Her Daughters Differently Than Her Sons

It all started when Anna posted these photos of her kids, talking about their weekend.

"Nerf-gun wars & legos have kept us entertained this weekend! Hope you're having as much fun as we are having at Pops & Lolli's house!" Anna wrote.



Sounds like fun! But in the photos, it looks like Anna's daughters are just hanging out together, with Mackynzie holding her younger sisters while her boys are the ones having all the Nerf Gun and Lego fun, and fans wasted absolutely no time pointing that out.