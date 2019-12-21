Moon Angell Moves Out of Dog the Bounty Hunter's House After Recent TV Appearance

If there was ever any doubt that Moon Angell and Dog the Bounty Hunter are just friends, it looks like they're trying to put that all to rest now. Apparently, Moon has moved out of Dog's house, where she's been staying recently as he grieves the loss of his wife (and Moon's close friend), Beth Chapman...
So maybe we can finally forget about all those rumors that they're romantically involved?
-
Reportedly, Moon is officially out of Dog's house now and back on her own.
According to a report from TMZ, Dog and Moon had a heart to heart this week where he let her know he's ready to move on without her help, so she started packing. It doesn't seem like this was unexpected, though. It actually sounds like it was their plan from the beginning for Moon to only live there for a little while to help Dog put his life back together after losing Beth last summer, which has obviously had a huge impact on him.
-
On all fronts, it sounds like Moon and Dog are still on good terms.
The TMZ source stated that Moon was just acting as Dog's support system, nothing more, and now that she's gone, he's trying to move on in his own way.
Reportedly, he's been replacing Beth's belongings with his own, trying to make the house they once shared more "his." Best of all, the source added that Dog is no longer having thoughts of taking his own life and is excited about what the future may bring, including a return to reality TV.
That's what we truly love to hear.
-
-
Last week, an episode of 'The Dr. Oz Show' featuring Dog and Moon aired, clearing up any rumors that they were engaged.
Even though Dog did propose to Moon on the show, it was only to prove to everyone watching at home that only a friendship exists between them -- nothing else.
Given how close Moon has been to Dog, Beth, and their family, it appears she really has just been trying to support them during what has to be a really difficult time -- and Dog just loved being around someone who knew and cared about his wife just like he did.
Plus, they did seem to leave the door open for a little romance in the future -- should their feelings change. But who knows if that will ever happen?
-
Lately, it's seemed like Dog has been looking back on his memories with Beth a lot.
Over the last couple of weeks, Dog has been sharing old photos of Beth, talking about how much he misses her. We really feel for him. It's been less than a year since she passed away, and given that they were together so long and she was such a huge part of his life, it's hard to imagine how her being gone has impacted his life.
But at the same time, we love that he's keeping those memories of Beth alive. We sure he has a lot of happy ones to look back on when he misses her.
-
-
It's great to hear that Dog's doing better these days.
Hopefully, that'll only continue, and it seems as if he has a great friend in Moon if he needs someone to pick him up. She's already proven that she'll be there for him, despite what people might say about her in the process.
We're rooting for Dog. He deserves happiness, and it sounds like he's even closer to getting there.
