Moon Angell Moves Out of Dog the Bounty Hunter's House After Recent TV Appearance

Last week, an episode of 'The Dr. Oz Show' featuring Dog and Moon aired, clearing up any rumors that they were engaged.

Even though Dog did propose to Moon on the show, it was only to prove to everyone watching at home that only a friendship exists between them -- nothing else.

Given how close Moon has been to Dog, Beth, and their family, it appears she really has just been trying to support them during what has to be a really difficult time -- and Dog just loved being around someone who knew and cared about his wife just like he did.

Plus, they did seem to leave the door open for a little romance in the future -- should their feelings change. But who knows if that will ever happen?