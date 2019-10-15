Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Presence Has Just Been Requested by Queen Elizabeth

Splash News
Uh, Harry? Meghan? The Queen needs you guys for a sec. According to a new report in the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly requested the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK next month. Even though Harry and Meghan abdicated their royal titles a month ago, the agreement between the Queen and them was that they'd slowly phase their work out, eventually ending in the spring.
In other words: This may be the couple's last working engagement with the royal family.
Sources said that the Queen would like Harry and Meghan to join the royal family for the annual Commonwealth Day service.
The couple won't be hanging out in the UK for too long, though.
According to People, after they attend the Commonwealth Day service -- which, let's be honest here, might be a little awkward -- Harry, Meghan, and Archie are planning to head back to Canada, where they'll continue to live a low-key life.
"They are enjoying living a quiet life," an insider recently told People. "They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."
It hasn't all been a "quiet life" for Harry and Meghan recently.
Last weekend, the couple reportedly attended their first joint public appearance as non-royals at a private JP Morgan event in Miami.
So far, there are very few details about what their appearance entailed, but sources say they were paid more than $1 million to be there. "It was all very hush-hush, with a lot of security," a source said of the event.
As usual, the couple's appearance wasn't without controversy.
Despite it being very under-the-radar, royal followers still took the opportunity to criticize Harry and Meghan's appearance becauase JP Morgan has been accused of giving billions of dollars to fossil fuel firms.
British PR expert and author Mark Borkowski told the Sun that Harry and Meghan's appearance at a JP Morgan event was "not the best look."
"How they accept money, and from whom, is going to be a challenge going forward," he said.
Additionally, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "They need to be careful. If you preach, you should practice what you preach. When it comes to the rich and famous, there is an awful lot of hypocrisy over climate change."
It's going to be tricky for Harry and Meghan going forward in terms of what they choose to do.
That said, they really can't go wrong with an appearance at a Commonwealth Day service with the rest of the royal family (even if it is a little weird between everyone) especially if little Archie is there, too.
We're waiting with bated breath.
