Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Presence Has Just Been Requested by Queen Elizabeth



Splash News

Uh, Harry? Meghan? The Queen needs you guys for a sec. According to a new report in the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly requested the presence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK next month. Even though Harry and Meghan abdicated their royal titles a month ago, the agreement between the Queen and them was that they'd slowly phase their work out, eventually ending in the spring.

In other words: This may be the couple's last working engagement with the royal family.