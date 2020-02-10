Oscars Criticized for Leaving Luke Perry Out of the In Memoriam Tribute

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Luke Perry
Splash News

Out of all of the celebrity deaths that happened last year, Luke Perry's was one of the ones that hit us the hardest -- especially after how unexpected it was. But apparently, a recent awards show didn't seem to agree. The Oscars left Luke out of the in memoriam tribute this year, and understandably, fans are pretty upset about it. 

  • During Sunday's Oscars, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to celebrities who passed away, as per usual.

    While Billie Eilish sang to the crowd, faces of those that had been lost in the past year flashed in front of the audience, including stars such as Kobe Bryant, Diahann Carroll, and many others who had contributed both on and off screen to their craft. 

    But it was hard not to notice that former Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke wasn't among them.

  • Although Luke was more known for his work in TV than in movies, the omission was odd because he'd been involved in one of this year's nominated films.

    Luke Perry & Timothy Olyphant in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood'
    Columbia Pictures

    Alongside stars like Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt, Luke had also appeared in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, which received 10 nominations this time around. More than anything else, it seemed as if it had been a total oversight on the part of whoever was responsible for putting the tribute together. Most of us can agree that Luke's contributions to entertainment (both on TV and in movies) have been pretty unforgettable.

  • Fans are angry that Luke didn't get the tribute he deserved.

    Facebook comments

    There have been plenty of reactions like these going around, and it's easy to see why. Luke was a pretty beloved actor, so it's hard to swallow the fact that he wasn't included here. And yes, Luke did pass away since the 2019 Oscars aired -- news broke early last March that he had died after suffering a massive stroke, and fans have been mourning his loss ever since.

  • Notably, the In Memoriam tribute also left out Cameron Boyce. 

    Cameron Boyce
    Splash News

    Back in July, the 20-year-old Descendants star passed away suddenly after having a seizure, due to his ongoing epilepsy. Given how young he was and how shocking his death was, the loss of Cameron had a huge impact on his fans -- so seeing that he was absent from the tribute also was pretty surprising. Of course, the Oscars only has so much time for this tribute each year, but really?

  • Remembered by the Oscars or not, we know we'll never forget Luke. 

    Luke Perry
    Zach Lipp/AdMedia

    And we have a feeling many, many of his fans feel the same way. As we approach the one-year anniversary of his death, we know that he's definitely still on the minds of everyone who loved him and appreciated his work, and he doesn't need a tribute on TV to make that happen. Besides, doesn't the huge body of work he left behind really help keep his memory alive in an even better way? 

celebs celebrity death oscars

