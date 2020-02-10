Oscars Criticized for Leaving Luke Perry Out of the In Memoriam Tribute

Splash News
Out of all of the celebrity deaths that happened last year, Luke Perry's was one of the ones that hit us the hardest -- especially after how unexpected it was. But apparently, a recent awards show didn't seem to agree. The Oscars left Luke out of the in memoriam tribute this year, and understandably, fans are pretty upset about it.
-
During Sunday's Oscars, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to celebrities who passed away, as per usual.
While Billie Eilish sang to the crowd, faces of those that had been lost in the past year flashed in front of the audience, including stars such as Kobe Bryant, Diahann Carroll, and many others who had contributed both on and off screen to their craft.
But it was hard not to notice that former Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke wasn't among them.
-
Although Luke was more known for his work in TV than in movies, the omission was odd because he'd been involved in one of this year's nominated films.
-
-
Fans are angry that Luke didn't get the tribute he deserved.
There have been plenty of reactions like these going around, and it's easy to see why. Luke was a pretty beloved actor, so it's hard to swallow the fact that he wasn't included here. And yes, Luke did pass away since the 2019 Oscars aired -- news broke early last March that he had died after suffering a massive stroke, and fans have been mourning his loss ever since.
-
Notably, the In Memoriam tribute also left out Cameron Boyce.
-
-
Remembered by the Oscars or not, we know we'll never forget Luke.
Share this Story