Oscars Criticized for Leaving Luke Perry Out of the In Memoriam Tribute

During Sunday's Oscars, the In Memoriam segment paid tribute to celebrities who passed away, as per usual.

While Billie Eilish sang to the crowd, faces of those that had been lost in the past year flashed in front of the audience, including stars such as Kobe Bryant, Diahann Carroll, and many others who had contributed both on and off screen to their craft.

But it was hard not to notice that former Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke wasn't among them.