Prince William & Prince Harry Are Reportedly 'Talking' & Trying To Mend Their Relationship

Well, this is certainly a step in the right direction. Even though it's well-known that Prince Harry and Prince William didn't leave on good terms in the wake of the Sussexes' abdication (after not getting on for about a year), a palace insider recently claimed that, slowly but surely, the brothers are in the process of mending their broken relationship.
A royal source told 'Entertainment Tonight' recently that the men are speaking more as of late.
Even though there were some hard feelings when Harry quit the royal family, all in all, William wants the best for his bro.
The insider revealed that William was "disappointed" that Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties and moved to Canada, but "ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy."
William has always expressed concern for Harry," the source added. "Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother."
It must be allergy season, because our eyes are definitely watering.
Also, making things seem even less bleak, the source claimed that things were never as bad between William and Harry as people thought.
When Harry and Meghan made their announcement, there was talk of the Cambridges, in essence, forcing them out.
They may not be the best of friends these days, but from the sound of things, Harry and William's relationship is far from over.
