Prince William & Prince Harry Are Reportedly 'Talking' & Trying To Mend Their Relationship

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry
Splash News

Well, this is certainly a step in the right direction. Even though it's well-known that Prince Harry and Prince William didn't leave on good terms in the wake of the Sussexes' abdication (after not getting on for about a year), a palace insider recently claimed that, slowly but surely, the brothers are in the process of mending their broken relationship.

  • A royal source told 'Entertainment Tonight' recently that the men are speaking more as of late.

    prince william
    Splash News

    According to the insider, Harry and William are "talking more and they're on better footing" after what was obviously a rough patch.

    "The brothers don't hate each other as has been reported," the source said, adding that "they do talk."

    Well, all right then ...

    • Advertisement

  • Even though there were some hard feelings when Harry quit the royal family, all in all, William wants the best for his bro. 

    The insider revealed that William was "disappointed" that Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties and moved to Canada, but "ultimately everyone wanted Harry and Meghan to be happy." 

    William has always expressed concern for Harry," the source added. "Since they were children, William has always watched out for his younger brother."

    It must be allergy season, because our eyes are definitely watering.

  • Also, making things seem even less bleak, the source claimed that things were never as bad between William and Harry as people thought.  

    prince william
    Splash News

    The gossip about there being a rift between Harry and William reached a fever pitch when the Cambridges and Sussexes announced they were separating their households and charity endeavors. 

    "The separate households that were created improved the relationship so they weren't having to talk about business," the source revealed. "The brothers have different futures with very important institutional roles and that created a complicated relationship. Once the households separated, things improved."

  • When Harry and Meghan made their announcement, there was talk of the Cambridges, in essence, forcing them out. 

    kate middleton
    Splash News

    But Harry and William were having none of that poppycock. 

    Not long after the story first ran, a statement was released on behalf of the brothers, saying: 

    "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful." 

  • They may not be the best of friends these days, but from the sound of things, Harry and William's relationship is far from over. 

    prince william
    Splash News

    Perhaps a little distance is exactly what these two need? Although they may not have hated each other, it certainly didn't seem like things were running super smoothly between the Cambridges and Sussexes when Harry and Meghan were still in the UK.

    Here's to hoping Harry and William figure out a way to work through their issues while oceans apart. It has to be easier than trying to do it behind the confines of palace walls, no?

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement