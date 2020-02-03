Prince William & Kate Middleton Were Reportedly Not Pleased With Jokes About Their Family

Getty Images
It's been a few days since the BAFTAs in London last weekend, and all this time we thought Prince William and Kate Middleton were OK-ish about the jokes made about their family. A couple of the actors there referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure to North America, and even cracked a joke about Prince Andrew, and the Cambridges seemed to grin and bear it ... but apparently they were secretly seething.
-
Rebel Wilson made a joke about both Harry and Andrew.
When she took the stage, Rebel said, "It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew ... uh, Royal Harry, no, at this royal palace place."
From the video above, it seems like Will and Kate didn't have a huge problem with it, even if the did look slightly uncomfortable.
-
Margot Robbie also made a joke on Brad Pitt's behalf about Harry.
The actress accepted Brad Pitt's Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, reading the acceptance speech he wrote. At the end, she told the audience, "He says he is going to name this Harry, because is really excited about bringing it back to the states."
Again the camera cut to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who seemed to be in good humor.
-
-
Apparently though, William and Kate were not amused.
UK media commentator Neil Sean reported to Fox News, "The feedback is that many of the stars stepped out of line in front of the patron, which is the Duke of Cambridge. William is a huge supporter of films and spoke openly in his speech about the lack of diversity at the awards."
William has been the patron of the BAFTAs for the past ten years, and he and Kate have attended together for the last four. It's often referred to as Britain's version of the Oscars, and apparently, Will thought there should be more decorum at the distinguished event.
-
Sean continued that the footage was edited to hide the royal couple's displeasure.
-
-
They even reportedly want to put a morality clause in place for the event in the future.
Share this Story