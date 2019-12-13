Kim Kardashian Shares the Sweet Connection Between Psalm & Her Late Dad

"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," Kim said. "But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"



Okay, so this person had no idea who that baby was and still felt that way about him? No wonder Kim so convinced Psalm is carrying on her dad's spirit!