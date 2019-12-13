Kim Kardashian Shares the Sweet Connection Between Psalm & Her Late Dad

We've loved every single update Kim Kardashian has shared about her youngest kiddo, Psalm West, after he was born last May, and now, she's sharing an even sweeter one. According to what the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says, Psalm might be her dad, reincarnated -- and recently, she spoke out about why she feels that way.
-
While talking to E! News, Kim said that Psalm is totally Robert Kardashian Sr.
Why? It all goes back to a moment she had with a medium in Bali.
"On our show, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman -- a blind medium -- came up to me and said that I was gonna have another son and that it was gonna be my father reincarnated," she explained. "She had no idea. No one knew. No one on my crew knew that I had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy."
Whoa. That's wild!
-
That wasn't the first time someone made a comment about Psalm like that, either.
"My baby nurse, I had to go out of town and I really needed her to come in," Kim said. "But she had a baby shower that she had to go to. And I said, 'It's okay, you can bring my son to the baby shower, if that's okay with you.' I really needed the help. She brings him to a baby shower, and a woman comes up to her and said, 'Is this your son?' And she said, 'No, no, no, I'm just watching him.' And she said, 'Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnated.'"
Okay, so this person had no idea who that baby was and still felt that way about him? No wonder Kim so convinced Psalm is carrying on her dad's spirit!
-
-
Kim even said that her own family believes that her dad and Psalm have a connection.
"Multiple people that had no idea that was my nanny or anything have come up to my baby to say that he's a family member reincarnated," she said. "So my whole family, all the time, thinks it's my dad and is just so emotional and close to him."
That's actually really sweet. They've all been open about the huge impact that losing Robert Sr. has had on their lives, so it has to be really special for them to feel his presence again like that.
-
Kim also shared that Psalm has some of her dad's qualities, too.
Not only is he a super happy baby, but he's also left-handed, just like Kim's dad was, and these little things adding up have her convinced that there has to be more to it than just coincidences.
"All these things happen. I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. But I want to believe it!" she said.
If she wants to believe, then that's all that matters!
-
-
We wonder if more of these coincidences will keep piling up as Psalm gets older.
We already know that he has been the light of his family's life, especially when it comes to Kim, and maybe he'll be even more like his late grandfather as he gets bigger.
In the meantime, we're always glad to hear that Kim's loving her life as a mom of four. We know things can be very hectic (and she's an incredibly busy lady to begin with), but it seems like for her, it's all been worth it.
Share this Story