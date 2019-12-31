Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly House Hunting in LA

Splash News
Since they first stepped down as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been open about their plans to split their time between the UK and North America -- and now, by North America, it sounds like they mean a lot more than just Canada. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are house hunting in Los Angeles, so it sounds like we could be seeing them spend some serious time on the West Coast very soon.
Reportedly, Harry and Meghan want to settle down in LA.
A big reason they want to live in LA? They have a great support system there already.
Meghan and Harry have been spending time in the US this week.
Until now, Meghan and Harry have been spending most of their time in Canada.
Paparazzi have spotted them doing pretty low-key things, like Meghan on a hike while wearing baby Archie and walking her dogs ... things that pretty much any mom would be doing, but now, Meghan finally gets the chance to do it.
It seems like they're both super happy with their new life, and now they're making their plans for the rest of the year. We love to see it!
Whatever they decide to do, we hope they're happy.
