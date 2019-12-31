Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly House Hunting in LA

Splash News
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Splash News

Since they first stepped down as senior royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been open about their plans to split their time between the UK and North America -- and now, by North America, it sounds like they mean a lot more than just Canada. Apparently, Harry and Meghan are house hunting in Los Angeles, so it sounds like we could be seeing them spend some serious time on the West Coast very soon. 

  • Reportedly, Harry and Meghan want to settle down in LA. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    According to what a source close to the couple told People, it's not that they don't love Canada -- it's that they'd also like to have a home base in LA so they can spend their time comfortably in both places. 

    "They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA, too," the insider told the magazine. "They'll likely have houses in both places."

    • Advertisement

  • A big reason they want to live in LA? They have a great support system there already. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    Not only did Meghan grow up in California long before she hit it big as an actress (and later, as a member of the royal family), but that's also where many of her close friends live, as well as her mother, Doria Ragland -- and we already know that Meghan is super close to her mom. 

    Plus, we don't doubt that Doria loves the idea of spending more quality time with her grandson, baby Archie, too. Who wouldn't? 

  • Meghan and Harry have been spending time in the US this week. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    They were spotted in Miami, where they were reportedly in town to give the keynote speech at a swanky hotel for a JP Morgan event. There haven't been many details out there about Meghan and Harry's trip to Florida, but they're really making good on that promise to spend time in North America, huh? Especially if their next move truly is to settle down in California. 

  • Until now, Meghan and Harry have been spending most of their time in Canada. 

    Paparazzi have spotted them doing pretty low-key things, like Meghan on a hike while wearing baby Archie and walking her dogs ... things that pretty much any mom would be doing, but now, Meghan finally gets the chance to do it. 

    It seems like they're both super happy with their new life, and now they're making their plans for the rest of the year. We love to see it! 

  • Whatever they decide to do, we hope they're happy. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    This has been such a huge decision and change for them, and boy, have Meghan and Harry been on the receiving end of so much backlash since their decision to break off and do their own thing.

    But if it was really the best choice for them, we'll continue to see them out there thriving... and hopefully, they'll keep us updated on their lives on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement