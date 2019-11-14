Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Living It Up in Miami

Splash News
Since they royally stepped down from their duties, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been spending most of their time in Canada. But now, it sounds like they headed somewhere sunny for a brief reprieve. This week, Meghan and Harry were spotted in Miami (where they were visiting for a big event), and we can only hope they had a great time, because Canada is cold this time of year.
Meghan and Harry were the keynote speakers at a JP Morgan event.
So far, there aren't any details about Meghan and Harry's role at the event.
Meghan and Harry have been all about keeping things private recently.
And that goes for their social media, too. The last post on their official Instagram account was shared earlier this week, and it was all about honoring Waitangi Day, which celebrates New Zealand."As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018," said their Instagram post. "The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand."
So far, we have no idea if Archie joined them in Miami.
If he did, we hope that they made time for some family fun on their travels. Miami has some seriously gorgeous beaches, and we have a feeling Archie might have enjoyed hanging out and playing in the sand ... and checking out the ocean.
We're glad to see that Meghan and Harry have managed to maintain at least a semblance of privacy during this hectic transition in their lives.
Hopefully, there are more sightings of these two to come.
