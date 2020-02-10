20 Times We Were Obsessed With Kate Middleton's Perfectly Curled Hair

Splash News
Good hair is hard to wake up with. In fact, battling with a messy mop is usually how any long-haired lady starts their day. Kate Middleton clearly doesn't have this problem, though. We may not see the behind-the-scenes styling process of the Duchess of Cambridge, but we're pretty sure that she must wake up like a Disney princess at this point. How else can she maintain such a perky demeanor? Not to mention -- she's always got it curled.
A hair never seems to stray out of place for her. Even in harsh weather, Kate always seems to keep her curls voluminous and maintained.
Here's something funny we noticed: It seems like all the girls with straight hair want curly hair, and all the girls with curly hair seem to want straight hair. Weird how that works! The grass is always greener on the other side, we suppose. Luckily for Kate, she doesn't need to make a decision between the two. She can happily bounce back between her luxurious blowouts, her straightened look, or her iconic curls. The royal family seriously has its perks!
We're not gonna be the first to say it, but we'll say it anyway: Kate looks good in every hairstyle. Prince William is one lucky guy! It's not all about the hair, though -- through all her important royal business, she never even seems to break a sweat. Needless to say, it's totally impressive! We know that Queen Elizabeth must be so proud of the duchess she's become. Her beauty is apparent on the inside and outside -- and her curls might be our favorite part!
Work of Art1
We loved seeing Kate Middleton attend The National Portrait Gallery Workshop At Evelina London Children's Hospital. Watching her interact with children is so sweet. The real work of art here is her hair, though -- she's definitely an inspiration for all children, from her head to her heart. We obviously couldn't agree more!
For the Children2
Ely was one happy place when Kate Middleton came to visit the Caerau Children's Centre. That long, brown coat had us swooning. It's obvious that she's not just the Duchess of Cambridge, but the Duchess of Fashion as well. We wonder if she just wakes up like that. Does being a royal give her super-hair powers?
Perfect Hosts3
Kate can hold up a conversation as well as her hair can hold up volume (which is lucky for Prince William, who can sneakily slip away from any interaction due to his wife's social-butterfly personality). Either way, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a ton of fun hosting the UK Africa Investment Summit Reception not too long ago!
Council Cute4
Just a few weeks ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with the members of the city council -- however, judging by this pic, it's looking like Kate is having some kind of internal monologue about the whole thing -- or she's just flexing her hair with that close up. Either way, this face is definitely a relatable mood.
Variety Hour5
On November 18th, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Royal Variety Performance at London's Palladium Theatre -- and obviously, they got pretty dolled up for the occasion. Kate always has a beautiful curl to her hair (even if it's just a wave) but when we saw these full curls, we were pretty #shook!
Flower Girl6
Kate and Will were busy hitting up all sorts of spots in Bradford just a few weeks ago. Like everything she does, Kate hit the town with style. Question: How many of us can make a bouquet look like a regular accessory? We know Kate can! The swirl of those roses go perfectly with the curl of her gorgeous brown locks.
Picture Perfect7
As if there weren't enough reasons to love Kate, her visit to Pakistan with Prince William simply melted our hearts. There, she played cricket and visited the SOS Children's Village in Lahore -- an orphanage. It's not every day kids get to meet a real royal. Her natural beauty is just as prominent as her internal beauty!
Standing Ovation8
Wimbledon is basically the most British thing we can think of. It's no secret that the royals are big fans of it, too. Even though sports tend to get sweaty and messy, Kate still dresses like a class act from head to toe. Those curls are perfect for any occasion! We give her hair a standing ovation (and a ten-out-of-ten)!
Photography Queen9
Last year, Queen Elizabeth officially dubbed Kate the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society -- which was a big deal, considering the Queen herself held that title for decades. Now that it's been passed on to the Duchess of Cambridge, we're seeing these cameras be put to work in order to snap great pictures of her hair!
Taking Action10
If there were any event to get her hair styled for, this would be it. Last year when Kate attended the Action on Addiction Gala dinner in London, everyone took notice to how noble she looked. Fun fact: Action on Addiction was one of Kate's first patronages, so it's obvious as to why this event is a big deal to her!
Black and White11
It's plain to see, bright as day, and, of course, a black-and-white fact that Kate Middleton just has the best hair ever. Whether the wind is catching it at just the right angle, or a stylist just dolled up her layers, it always looks so healthy and beautiful! These curls right here are some of our favs -- casual yet classy, Kate!
Spreading Awareness12
Remember when Kate opened the Kantor Centre of Excellence last year? We sure do! FYI, it's a place that aims to help children with their mental health and spread awareness about the circumstances they're in. No one's more gold-hearted than Kate for the job -- and look at the curls she wore to the event!
Queen & Kate13
Talk about a day out on the town with a bestie! When Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth stepped out to visit King's College in London, it seemed like they were totally in sync. It's not a secret that Queen Elizabeth herself is a fashionista, so there's a lot of beauty in one frame! Look at Kate's curls!
Portrait Time14
The National Portrait Gallery Gala was nothing without Kate's fierce look -- that ruffly dress is just to die for! We wish we could wake up every day with that hairdo. One might even say she was portrait-ready with this ensemble! Kate's got serious curls for days, and we really can't get enough of them (on all occasions!)
Pink Power15
Kate Middleton is one empowered lady! That's why her curls were just as empowered when she attended the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner last year. It speaks volumes that she wore pink to the occasion -- traditional femininity may be a construct, but don't be fooled: The ribbon and curls at an event like this make a statement.
Baby Curls16
Baby bump alert! We miss these pregnant Kate Middleton pictures -- it's always so exciting when there's a royal baby on the way! It's without a doubt that little Charlotte will take after her mother when it comes to long, luxurious locks. We're hoping the same for Prince George and Prince Louis! Set those trends, kids!
Razzle Dazzle17
The BAFTAs always bring a ton of glamour to its red carpet -- but this is some next level look. Between the hair and the necklace, we can't tell which one is more regal. Okay, it's the necklace -- but still -- hair like that must cost a hundreds of dollars! It may be a pricey upkeep, but those curls are definitely worth it.
Bright Beauty18
There's nothing like that patented Kate Middleton smile. Even out in the cold and wind, she still manages to keep her curls in check. The rush of public appearances can definitely ruin a hairdo, but at least she doesn't have to deal with the humidity, here. Plus, she tends to make the windswept look seem fashionable!
Blooming Style19
We know she's not pregnant anymore, and we know it's 2020 -- but still! Look at how adorable that baby bump is! We still can't believe that Kate went through three pregnancies and still found the time to get her hair done. What a super mom! She can make any hairstyle look good, tbh -- even a mohawk, if she so chose!
Winter Wonder20
Kate doesn't stop styling her hair just because there's some snow on the ground -- her style never quits! Color us pretty impressed that she can be covering half of her head and still have curls that don't fall out. This is some serious royal family magic right here. We're excited for all the spring looks she has in store, too!