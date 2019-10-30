Jill Duggar's Latest Rebel Move Involves Wine

We've known Jill (Duggar) Dillard has been quite the rebel of her notoriously conservative family for quite a while now, but did the former Counting On star just take it next level? The Duggars are fundamentalist Christians and do not drink alcohol, but it looks like Jill might actually be warming up to the idea of an occasional glass of wine. All we have to say is, "Cheers!"
Jill added a comment on an Instagram post by an extended family member and it's hardly Duggar-approved.
The post is from Jill's brother-in-law Ben Seewald's sister, Jessica Lester, and features a full glass of red wine, along with some delicious-looking cheese. There are also some coasters with wine-loving quotes on them. One says, "Wine is the most civilized thing in the world," from Ernest Hemingway, and another reads, "Wine is constant proof God loves us," from Ben Franklin.
Jill commented on the post -- although in all fairness, she did point out that she is a "cheese lover" only.
Then again, Jill has been making some pretty big changes in her life lately.
Like cutting off over a foot of her hair, for example! She shared that she made the big leap to a shorter style in December, and that she was planning to donate her hair to an organization helping children experiencing hair loss.
A haircut might not seem like a big deal to most people, but after growing up literally not being allowed to wear pants or tank tops, it's a major departure from her "norm."
Honestly, we'd love to offer Jill a glass of wine, especially with all she's been going through lately.
She and her husband Derick Dillard are clearly on the outs with her family, and he's even spoken publicly against Jim Bob. Apparently, Jill isn't even allowed to go to the big house without JB's express permission -- even when her sister Jessa was in labor and she was the only family member in town! Like, what?
Plus Jill is obviously so busy taking care of Israel and Sam while Derick is in law school all day ... can we bring over a bottle or two? We'll even bring cheese too. And bread. Because why not?
OK, so we're pretty sure that Jill hasn't been imbibing.
It's one thing to start wearing pants, it's quite another to start drinking wine after being told your whole life it's evil. Who knows, though? Maybe if she starts seeing other people responsibly enjoying alcohol, she'll eventually give it a try.
And if not, that's cool, too. We're not here to sober-shame anyone. You do you, Jill!
