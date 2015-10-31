Jessa Duggar Has the Perfect Response to Fan Who Assumes She's Pregnant With Baby #4

We are seriously LOL'ing about this one! Jessa (Duggar) Seewald just totally trolled a fan who asked if she was pregnant again on Facebook, and it was totally perfect. Of course she didn't deny that she might be pregnant again, but the mom of three certainly let it be known that it's her business, no one else's.
-
Jess shared this sweet video of Ivy starting to crawl on social media earlier this week.
OK, can we just take a moment to talk about how adorable little Ivy is? That leg-pop is so cute, and she is obviously trying to keep up with big brothers Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3.
Jessa shared the video on Instagram and Facebook, and for some reason, someone felt the need to speculate on her reproductive status.
-
In a now-deleted Facebook comment, Jessa clapped back that not only is she pregnant again -- it's triplets!
-
-
It's hardly the first time Jessa has some sassy commentary on social media.
Before Spurgeon was even 2 years old, she shared this photo of him with his bottle, and her caption said it all. She wrote:
That's my boy! Yes, he's 22 months old. Yes, he drinks water from a sippy cup, and yes, he still prefers to drink much of his milk/kefir from his bottle --especially before nap/bedtime. (TBH, I wish he wouldn't have weaned himself early, and would've bf till 2. There, I said it.).
So there ya have it. If you are experiencing anxiety over this, please share all your wisdom and perfect parenting advice in the comments section below.
-
And an oldie but goodie -- when Jessa posted this hilarious photo when she was still pregnant with her first child.
She added in the caption:
Cracking up over this one! Ben and I were surprised to find out that #BabySeewald was already born last week! I must say, it was certainly a relief for me to find out that all that labor and delivery work is already behind me. Oh, and A+ on the cover picture. I never imagined I'd get my pre-baby body back so soon!
It's awesome that Jessa has such a good sense of humor about these things. Because she is in the public eye, there is going to be public speculation about her -- it's just one of those things. But she seems to have a really healthy attitude when it comes to unwelcome comments. Laugh them off and move on.
-
-
We have no reason to believe Jessa is pregnant again ... but we highly doubt it's triplets even if she is.
For now, can we just focus on the three sweet babies she already has? We've been loving watching Ivy grow up since her arrival in May, and it's been especially sweet to watch Spurgeon and Henry dote on her.
Keep the kid updates coming, Jessa! Now that Ivy is on the move, we doubt it will be long before she takes her first steps. They're all growing up so fast!
Share this Story