Dog the Bounty Hunter Sets the Record Straight About Proposal & We Have Questions

It seems like Dog The Bounty Hunter has been having a pretty complicated time since the loss of his wife, Beth Chapman, last year. And now, his relationship with Moon Angell seems to be complicating things further -- especially because fans aren't sure if they're actually engaged or not. Welp, it looks like Dog set the record straight amid reports he's walking down the aisle again.
Even so, we're still gonna need more details.
-
Last month, news broke that Dog might've proposed to Moon.
At that point, we didn't have the full story, just a clip from The Dr. Oz Show that featured Dog's proposal to Moon. At the time, sources reported that they were not actually engaged, although Moon has been helping him to cope with Beth Chapman's passing -- and is reportedly living with him.
So what's actually going on here?
-
Now that the full episode has aired, it looks like we're getting to the bottom of things ... kinda.
On the show, Dog said he would propose to Moon if their relationship got that far, but Moon didn't seem like she'd say yes.
"I just think that he's an amazing human being, but I've known him before he was famous, so to me, he's my best friend and he'll always be my best friend," she said. "I don't see myself thinking past that."
Looks like Moon's drawing a line in the sand at friendship, but will that actually hold up? Judging by Dog's emotional response, it seems as if he might be hoping for more.
-
-
Dog said he read that a lot of men fall in love with their wife's best friend, and that might be what draws him to Moon.
-
So what's up with that proposal we saw in the clip? Welp, it looks like it was Dog proving there's nothing romantic there.
He asked Moon Angell to marry him, and her immediate response was no -- they're friends.
"I love you and Beth as my friends," Moon said, to which Dog replied, "I know. But I want everyone else to know, too."
There we have it. Just friends, despite what the rumor mill might be saying about the situation -- including Dog's daughters accusing Moon of trying to take Beth's place.
-
-
So are Dog and Moon together? It doesn't look that way ... for now.
It did sound like they are keeping the door open for more to develop, should it come to that, but for now, it appears Dog enjoys having the support of someone who truly cared about his wife and knew her well -- and Moon is trying to be there for her friend at a time when he needs someone like her the most.
It's actually kind of sweet, so maybe this will finally put those rumors to rest. We wouldn't be surprised if we found out that a romance does happen down the line, but for now? Friends it is, and it seems like it's an arrangement they're both very happy about.
