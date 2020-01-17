Dog the Bounty Hunter Sets the Record Straight About Proposal & We Have Questions



duanedogchapman/Instagram

It seems like Dog The Bounty Hunter has been having a pretty complicated time since the loss of his wife, Beth Chapman, last year. And now, his relationship with Moon Angell seems to be complicating things further -- especially because fans aren't sure if they're actually engaged or not. Welp, it looks like Dog set the record straight amid reports he's walking down the aisle again.

Even so, we're still gonna need more details.