Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Defy Royal Convention

Well, that was fast. Despite the report on Wednesday that claimed Princess Beatrice was "furious" over not being able to announce her wedding date, thanks to Megxit and her dad Prince Andrew's scandal, well, Princess Beatrice's wedding date -- and details! -- have been announced!
Another royal wedding? Yes, please!
Recently, 'The Sun' reported that Beatrice has had her wedding date locked down, but has had to put off announcing it more than once.
"The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work -- and barring any problems, that should be when it goes ahead," a royal source told the publication. "The queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front."
Beatrice, reportedly, was upset by having to hold off revealing the happy news, which, we've gotta admit, is understandable.
Now, though, it's all systems go!
One thing, though: If if you're expecting another over-the-top royal affair, you might want to dial down the enthusiasm.
Unlike Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials will be a "low-key affair," according to an insider. While "low-key" is yet to be defined (how "low-key" can you get at Buckingham Palace?), it was previously reported that the couple will be asking for charitable donations in lieu of gifts.
Classy!
And in addition to Bea's wedding being a more intimate affair than royal weddings past, apparently it's meant to be a sort of rebuilding event for the royal family.
Unfortunately for Beatrice -- and the royal family -- it's going to be near-impossible for the big day to be without controversy.
