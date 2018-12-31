Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Defy Royal Convention

Well, that was fast. Despite the report on Wednesday that claimed Princess Beatrice was "furious" over not being able to announce her wedding date, thanks to Megxit and her dad Prince Andrew's scandal, well, Princess Beatrice's wedding date -- and details! -- have been announced! 

  • Recently, 'The Sun' reported that Beatrice has had her wedding date locked down, but has had to put off announcing it more than once. 

    "The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work -- and barring any problems, that should be when it goes ahead," a royal source told the publication. "The queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front."

    Beatrice, reportedly, was upset by having to hold off revealing the happy news, which, we've gotta admit, is understandable. 

  • Now, though, it's all systems go!

    According to People, Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli is set for May 29 -- a perfect day for a wedding (and coincidentally, one month after Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011)!

    The location of the wedding is yet to be revealed, but the reception will be held at Buckingham Palace, just like Will and Kate's. 

  • One thing, though: If if you're expecting another over-the-top royal affair, you might want to dial down the enthusiasm. 

    Unlike Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials will be a "low-key affair," according to an insider. While "low-key" is yet to be defined (how "low-key" can you get at Buckingham Palace?), it was previously reported that the couple will be asking for charitable donations in lieu of gifts. 

  • And in addition to Bea's wedding being a more intimate affair than royal weddings past, apparently it's meant to be a sort of rebuilding event for the royal family.

    According to The Sun, the queen and other high-ranking royals have high hopes for Beatrice's wedding. 

    "The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again," the source revealed. "Aides know this will be a tough job, but it's all they can do not just to save the wedding but potentially the monarchy's reputation."

  • Unfortunately for Beatrice -- and the royal family -- it's going to be near-impossible for the big day to be without controversy. 

    Beatrice's dad, after all, is Prince Andrew, who's essentially been fired from the royal family due to his connection to convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. While Andrew was absent from the engagement party Edoardo's mother threw for the couple in September, he'll likely be at the wedding -- and have a prominent role to boot. 

    “I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle,” a source told People. “He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter.”

    Should be interesting! Either way, congrats to the happy couple!



