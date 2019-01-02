Jon Gosselin Reveals 12-Year Custody Fight With Kate Cost Him $1.3 Million

On the podcast, Jon opened up about his custody battle, which stretched 12 years -- and the financial strain it put him under.

"I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back," Jon said on the podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. "When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her. I've been through nine attorneys. I've probably spent $1.3 million in court, back and forth with everything else. And then I got sole custody of Collin."

We knew Jon had a lot of ups and downs with this situation, but nine lawyers and over a million dollars? Whoa.