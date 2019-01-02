Jon Gosselin Reveals 12-Year Custody Fight With Kate Cost Him $1.3 Million

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
The custody battle between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin has dragged on for years, and apparently, it's come with a pretty hefty price tag. During a recent appearance on the First Class Fatherhood podcast, Jon revealed his custody fight cost $1.3 million in order for him to finally be awarded full custody of Collin and Hannah. But given the number of appearances he's made, somehow, we're not surprised.
On the podcast, Jon opened up about his custody battle, which stretched 12 years -- and the financial strain it put him under.
"I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back," Jon said on the podcast, according to Entertainment Tonight. "When Hannah was 12 years old she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her. I've been through nine attorneys. I've probably spent $1.3 million in court, back and forth with everything else. And then I got sole custody of Collin."We knew Jon had a lot of ups and downs with this situation, but nine lawyers and over a million dollars? Whoa.
Jon also went on to explain more of the finer details of their custody agreement.
Jon said that now that the kids are older, who they spend their time with is up to them, but that doesn't seem to have made the situation any less complicated. The Gosselin kids also have a guardian ad litem in case of disputes between Jon and Kate, and knowing these two, that seems to be a pretty regular occurrence.
"Now we do have a guardian ad litem, so it's like having a third parent," Jon said. "So if there is a dispute between mom and dad, they can always call the guardian ad litem and she is a representative of the court and the judge, so she can make a better decision... which has changed everything."
Jon is also hoping that when Hannah and Collin are old enough to drive, things will change for the better.
And because both of them are 15, it looks like that milestone is right around the corner -- and the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star seems to think that step will help them see their siblings more.
"As soon as my two kids that live with me drive, they have every right to go drive to their siblings' school, pick the kids up, and Kate can't stop them," Jon said. "I'm hoping that will break down a lot of tension between siblings."
The custody battle between Jon and Kate has been a hot topic for the last few months.
From Jon claiming that Kate keeps Collin's siblings from seeing him to even sharing during an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show that he's had to reparent his kids once he had legal custody of them, it truly sounds like things might have been (and still are) much worse behind the scenes than we ever knew, which is a pretty scary thought.
What really matters is that Jon and his kids seem a lot happier these days.
It's hard to say how the kids who still live with Kate are doing, but it's good to see how Collin and Hannah both seem to be thriving in everything that Jon shares on social media. It's pretty obvious that living with their dad was the right choice for everyone involved.
Hopefully, everything will continue to change for the better. After the (very public) roller coaster this family has been on, they deserve some positivity.
