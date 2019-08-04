Meghan Markle 'Daddy's Girl' Rumors Makes the Rift With Her Father So Much Sadder

The source went on to say that, when Meghan was young, Thomas was viewed as a consistent parent.

In a recent interview Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle said that he believes the royals “owe him" and said, "the royals owe me, Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I've been through I should be rewarded for." 🗣What do you think Thomas Markle is owed by the royals? pic.twitter.com/3OelF4QqUt

"Her dad was primarily taking care of her after Meghan's parents divorced," the insider said. "He would always come by and pick her up at friends' houses, bring Meghan with him to the lighting studios he worked at, soap operas, commercials, you name it."

They added that Thomas was at Meghan's school "all of the time."

"She was a daddy's girl. He was always picking her up and bringing her places," the source continued.