Prince William & Prince Harry Were Reportedly Happy to Get Away From Each Other

Well, this is kind of depressing. Despite being holed up together for days at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, it sounds like Prince William and Prince Harry still haven't managed to find a middle ground. According to a new report, the royal brothers didn't end on a good note and are, more or less, happy to have gone their separate ways.
A family friend told People recently that there's still tension between Harry and William.
"They didn't leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it’s over," the royal insider revealed.
However, there is some hope. The source said that even though they're nowhere near being as close as they once were, William and Harry have been talking a bit more since Megxit.
At the BAFTAs recently, though, William was seen chuckling at a Prince Harry joke, which many took as a step in the right direction.
When Margot Robbie made a joke about Brad Pitt calling his award "Harry" because he was excited to take it back to America, both William and Kate were spotted laughing, giving the impression that maybe things aren't so bad in the royal family.
"Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn't think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy," the family friend told People. "Who can blame them for that?"
Not Wills?
The rift between the men started when Harry first started dating Meghan.
Since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal duties, there have reportedly been a number of reactions from the royal family.
Initially, it was said that Prince Charles was "incandescent with rage," while the queen and William were both disappointed.
Now that the dust is settling, though, it seems like everyone is, in their own way, coming around to Harry and Meghan's decision to do what's best for their family.
It's unfortunate that things ended on a sour note between William and Harry, but hopefully that's not the end for the brothers.
