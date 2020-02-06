15 Times Kate Middleton Went Out on a Fashion Limb

Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Listen: The 2019 "Most Powerful Dresser" award may have gone to Meghan Markle, but we're fairly certain that Kate Middleton is definitely going to be a nominee for the award this year. Why? Because she's not afraid to take risks! Ever since she took her place as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate has showed us what it truly means to be royally fashionable. Being a royal may be about tradition, but it's also about being bold and taking risks. Kate applies this daring attitude in all aspects of her life -- including fashion! Don't believe us? We'll prove it.

It's not all about gowns and crowns for this duchess -- sometimes it's about a fun hat, or a wild pattern. We all know Kate loves florals, but there are so many cuts and shapes of the dresses she wears that we can't even count them all! Her style is so fun and varied that we think it's about time that our duchess starts her own fashion line -- we're honestly surprised she hasn't yet! Hopefully, the prices wouldn't be too royal for the public's sake, even though this is hypothetical, wishful thinking. Hey, we can dream, can't we?

We know that Prince William would agree, too. Birds of a feather usually flock together, and he himself is a pretty suave dresser. Fashion just comes naturally to the royal family -- things that normally wouldn't work do, and outfits that no one would normally think of work! We guarantee, though: It has nothing to do with the crown. Kate is just a naturally gifted fashionista!