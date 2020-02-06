15 Times Kate Middleton Went Out on a Fashion Limb

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Listen: The 2019 "Most Powerful Dresser" award may have gone to Meghan Markle, but we're fairly certain that Kate Middleton is definitely going to be a nominee for the award this year. Why? Because she's not afraid to take risks! Ever since she took her place as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate has showed us what it truly means to be royally fashionable. Being a royal may be about tradition, but it's also about being bold and taking risks. Kate applies this daring attitude in all aspects of her life -- including fashion!
Don't believe us? We'll prove it.
It's not all about gowns and crowns for this duchess -- sometimes it's about a fun hat, or a wild pattern. We all know Kate loves florals, but there are so many cuts and shapes of the dresses she wears that we can't even count them all! Her style is so fun and varied that we think it's about time that our duchess starts her own fashion line -- we're honestly surprised she hasn't yet! Hopefully, the prices wouldn't be too royal for the public's sake, even though this is hypothetical, wishful thinking. Hey, we can dream, can't we?
We know that Prince William would agree, too. Birds of a feather usually flock together, and he himself is a pretty suave dresser. Fashion just comes naturally to the royal family -- things that normally wouldn't work do, and outfits that no one would normally think of work! We guarantee, though: It has nothing to do with the crown. Kate is just a naturally gifted fashionista!
Going Gold1
It's bold to go gold! The boring thing about modern-day fashion is that everything seems to be toned down. Colors just don't pop anymore -- that's why we're glad Kate isn't afraid to be true royalty and wear a ballgown!
Walking Art2
Now there's something eye-catching! Kate Middleton has never been afraid to see fashion for what it is: art! It takes a lot of moxie to wear something with this much pattern and color -- plus, look at that heel! We see you, Kate!
Sequin Queen3
We can't get enough of this dress! Most of the time, royalty = sparkly things. However, it's not often that we see a royal wearing anything full-sequin! Kate's ready for all kinds of red carpets with this gorgeous green look. It really is an amazing color on her. Then again, what color doesn't look fab on the duchess?
Blooming Smile4
Kate's happiness is simply contagious. It's no secret that she looks amazing in florals -- this dress just happens to be layered with them all the way down! We're loving how this gown is layered (it's almost like a cake!)
Sky Aesthetic5
We love all the colors of the sky -- including the ones on Kate's dress! That simple light-to-dark blue fade does wonders for this look. We wish we saw more color fades like this one! Gown designers, make this a trend! And how chic are the pants she paired with the dress? She wore this look in Pakistan, and she was totally on point!
Miss Matched6
Green and purple? Who would have guessed Kate would be able to pull this combo off? Well, we did -- plus, we love seeing a royal in pants. It's got that pseudo high-waisted thing we love (whatever happened to the high-waisted trend anyway?), and those chunky heels really set the whole look off!
Pretty Pattern7
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show would have been nothing without the appearance of Kate Middleton and Prince William. Kate is as pretty as any flower -- and just as colorful! She's able to rock literally any pattern! And we love William's simple, stated look here. The tie sets off Kate's dress perfectly!
Mum Mom8
We're gonna keep it real: Kate looks like a sexy mime here. Don't read us wrong, though -- we're currently stealing her look as we speak. Here's to the Duchess of Cambridge for serving us some Paris realness! Between the stripped shirt, those buttons on the high-waisted pants, and the bright red clutch? Yup, we're dreaming in French.
Suave Silk9
Is that a silk dress we see? It certainly is! Not only that, but the ruffles create a fun texture to it that only the Duchess of Cambridge could pull off. If we made it into a drinking game and took a shot every time Kate wore a floral pattern, we'd be wasted already!
Plaid Perfection10
Most people aren't rocking red and green plaid anymore -- the Scottish kilt just isn't a look people are trying to recreate. However, Kate did an amazing job with this long skirt. Modern, fun, and holiday themed! The boots and sweet cardigan really made the whole look for her.
Zig Zag11
Who said gray had to be a boring color? The Duchess of Cambridge sure knows how to spice an outfit up! This fun pattern is enough to add flair to any outfit. Even dressing in gray can be enough to create a sunny day! Plus how can anyone go wrong with a bold fascinator like the one Kate is wearing?
Mrs. Claus12
Ho Ho Ho -- Merry Katemas! Most people usually just go with a boring sweater dress for the holiday season. Not to knock on sweater dresses or anything, but Kate definitely trying to bring more color (and pattern) to the party! We are loving that nosegay too -- florals belong in real life, not just on patterned dresses.
Flower Girl13
We're getting all kinds of spring vibes with this one! For anyone who didn't hear: The general groundhog consensus was that spring is coming early this year, so let's follow Kate's lead and break out the decorative flowers! Maybe next time we see her she'll be in short sleeves? We'll have to consult the London weather.
Red Lady14
Red has always been Kate Middleton's color -- and the cut of that dress perfectly accentuates this fact! This is one wild pattern on such an elegant outfit -- all the twists and turns of it wind up balancing each other out! Plus her solid red clutch and pumps really set off the pattern. It totally works!
Retro Vibes15
We're feeling the puffy sleeves -- and that skirt has us thinking about The Brady Bunch! We can even hear it when we look at this photo of the Duchess of Cambridge -- Here's the story of a lovely lady ... who was bringing up three lovely little royals! ... Is this reference lost on y'all? Man, we're getting old.