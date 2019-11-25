Jessa Duggar Shows Off Ivy's Adorable New Milestone

We've loved watching Jessa Duggar's third child (and first baby girl) Ivy Seewald grow over the past couple months, and these days, it looks like this little lady is officially on the move! Earlier this week, Jessa shared Ivy's latest milestone on Instagram, and since it seems like she was born just yesterday, we can't believe how much she's already grown -- and she looks good doing it, too.
-
We can hardly believe it, but Ivy's already crawling!
In this video, we can see her scooting herself right along the living room floor -- and the best part is how positively proud of herself she looks while she's doing it.
"The way she jerks those chubby legs up to get into her crawling position," Jessa wrote in her caption. "It gets me every time."
-
Jessa added that Ivy's been crawling for a little while now.
"She’s two weeks into her discovery of this new mode of transportation, and she’s getting better at it by the day," Jessa continued in her post. "It’s so cute to watch. She’s so proud of herself when she reaches her destination!"
As she should be! Crawling is a huge step, and we can't believe that Ivy's already on the move.
-
-
Since Ivy was born, she's seemed to fit into the family perfectly.
It's clear that her big brothers, Spurgeon and Henry, totally adore her -- and they have from the day she joined their crew. Of course, the boys were already BFFs, but it seems like they're going to be the most protective big brothers of their little sis, and we know this bond will only continue to grow as the three of them get older.
-
These days, Ivy's been a busy girl.
Not only is she crawling and eating solid foods, but she looks like a grown-up baby -- definitely not a newborn anymore!
This year she was joined by so many girl cousins in the fam, including babies Maryella, Addison, Grace, and Bella. She might be the oldest of the pack, but she seems prepared to be a leader... and soon, the rest of the Duggar babies will be crawling too.
-
-
More updates on Ivy, please!
And Spurgeon and Henry, too, while we're at it -- we love the Seewald bunch.
Now that Ivy's crawling, we know her first steps are on the horizon. Hopefully, Jessa will capture those on camera and share them with fans. We've been following along with this family for so long, and continuing to see them change and grow is so much fun.
Share this Story