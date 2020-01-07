Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Life in Canada Sounds Dreamy

Splash News
We hope Queen Elizabeth isn't holding her breath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come back to the royal family permanently, because it sounds like their new life is pretty darn good. Apparently, Meghan and Harry are living a very peaceful life in Canada, and it sounds like the exact opposite of what life in the UK was like for them -- especially after the last few months.
-
Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are feeling "relieved" to have their big announcement behind them.
A friend close to the couple told People that they've been thinking about making this move for a while, and now that they have, they feel like "a weight has been lifted off their shoulders," even though it obviously hasn't been a very easy process. But despite what people think, it sounds like this has truly been the best decision for them.
-
Supposedly, they're not upset at losing their HRH titles, either.
Apparently, all Meghan cares about is "keeping a low profile" until the dust clears, whereas Harry remains unbothered by the semantics of it all -- which isn't surprising at all, knowing the low-key attitude he's always had about it.
"Harry doesn't care about the titles," a royal insider told the magazine. "It doesn't interest him; it never has."
-
-
Now that they're both in Canada with Archie, Meghan and Harry are finally settling in.
-
Another source says they're working on their charity, too, which will hopefully launch soon.
-
-
We can't wait to see what this year has in store for Harry and Meghan.
Share this Story