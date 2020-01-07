Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Life in Canada Sounds Dreamy

We hope Queen Elizabeth isn't holding her breath that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come back to the royal family permanently, because it sounds like their new life is pretty darn good. Apparently, Meghan and Harry are living a very peaceful life in Canada, and it sounds like the exact opposite of what life in the UK was like for them -- especially after the last few months. 

  • Reportedly, Meghan and Harry are feeling "relieved" to have their big announcement behind them.

    A friend close to the couple told People that they've been thinking about making this move for a while, and now that they have, they feel like "a weight has been lifted off their shoulders," even though it obviously hasn't been a very easy process. But despite what people think, it sounds like this has truly been the best decision for them.

  • Supposedly, they're not upset at losing their HRH titles, either.

    Apparently, all Meghan cares about is "keeping a low profile" until the dust clears, whereas Harry remains unbothered by the semantics of it all -- which isn't surprising at all, knowing the low-key attitude he's always had about it. 

    "Harry doesn't care about the titles," a royal insider told the magazine. "It doesn't interest him; it never has."

  • Now that they're both in Canada with Archie, Meghan and Harry are finally settling in. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie
    Splash News

    These days, they're living on Vancouver Island and have been spending a lot of time outside, which they both love. They've also been super into yoga and hanging out with their dogs.

    "They are enjoying living a quiet life," a source said. "They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs."

  • Another source says they're working on their charity, too, which will hopefully launch soon.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    "These plans take a lot of time, and staff are putting in the legwork to prepare it properly and make sure it delivers on the expectations and the couple's ambitions," a source said. "He really cares about his work. He's a good guy." 

    Well, we knew that about Harry already -- no surprise there! 

  • We can't wait to see what this year has in store for Harry and Meghan. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Splash News

    It really appears as if they have a lot in the works, and now that they're free from those royal shackles, they finally have the time to put their big plans in action ... and we're sure that includes plenty of hanging out with Archie.

    Hopefully, they'll keep us updated. It seems like, despite the backlash, this has been a very positive move for them both.

