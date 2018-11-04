Jon Gosselin Accuses Kate of Banning Collin From Seeing His Other Siblings

The drama between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin continues. Now that Jon has full custody of his son, Collin, it seems like things have really been improving for him ... but not when it comes to his relationship with his brothers and sisters. According to Jon himself, Kate is keeping Collin from seeing his siblings, and she's not in contact with him herself.
Jon says that there is "parental alienation and sibling alienation" going on because of Kate.
He opened up about the situation while he was on the First Class Fatherhood podcast this week, and it sounds like Kate has zero contact with Collin whatsoever.
“Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” he said on the podcast, according to Us Weekly. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin].”
To solve this, Jon Gosselin says he's trying to get everyone into family therapy, but that's easier said than done.
Jon also shared that he's willing to continue to fight for all of his kids.
“It’s getting better now that the kids are getting older,” he said. “Custody is left up to my children, so if they decided to go live with Mom or decide to live with Dad it’s up to them. I didn’t give up. I mean, I pretty much go to court every month over some custody dispute.”
It certainly does seem Jon's spent a good amount of time in courtrooms over the last few years. Fortunately, that's all ended with full custody of both Collin and Hannah ... but obviously, family relationships are still suffering.
At this point, it appears most fans are Team Jon on this issue.
Of course, it's impossible to know what really goes on behind closed doors, but it's obvious that something's keeping the kids from seeing each other -- so of course comments like these make sense. We haven't seen all of them together for years, and knowing how hard Jon has fought to get custody of two of his kids, we know he must be working toward repairing all of these relationships.
Hannah and Collin have seemed much happier recently, though.
Despite the constant back and forth between Jon and Kate, these two seem to be thriving.
Kate isn't on social media much these days, so it's hard to say what the rest of the family is up to (although Mady Gosselin sometimes updates her own Instagram now that she's in college). We just hope that all the kids are happy and healthy, because that's all that matters in the end.
We hope Collin will be able to see his siblings soon.
This kid has been through a lot over the last couple of years, and he deserves to be able to hang out with his siblings, no matter what drama might exist between their parents. In the meantime, we know big changes are ahead now that Kate's been fired from TLC. It's definitely going to be interesting to see how everything plays out, and we have a feeling all of this drama is far from over.
