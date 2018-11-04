Jon Gosselin Accuses Kate of Banning Collin From Seeing His Other Siblings

Jon says that there is "parental alienation and sibling alienation" going on because of Kate.

He opened up about the situation while he was on the First Class Fatherhood podcast this week, and it sounds like Kate has zero contact with Collin whatsoever.

“Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” he said on the podcast, according to Us Weekly. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin].”



To solve this, Jon Gosselin says he's trying to get everyone into family therapy, but that's easier said than done.