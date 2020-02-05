Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly 'Furious' Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Drama

Sunday was a watershed day for Megxit. Nearly a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from the royal family, both Queen Elizabeth and the Cambridges showed their chic little hands, revealing that they do, in fact, support the Sussexes. Now, though, it's being reported that not everyone is pro-Megxit in the royal family. According to a new story, Princess Beatrice is "furious" over the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan's abdication. 

  • A recent report in the Sun claims Princess Beatrice isn't happy that she has to put her wedding date announcement off -- again. 

    Initially, Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli, had to hold off on revealing the big day because of everything going on with her father, Prince Andrew. 

    But of course, when that died down, there was Megxit, which, let's be honest here, would totally usurp Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding day reveal.

  • Understandably, it's been frustrating for Beatrice, who was ready to break the news twice now but has been forced to hold off. 

    "The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work -- and barring any problems, that should be when it goes ahead," a royal source said. "The queen has asked everyone to come together to put on a united front."

  • Here's the thing, though: Everyone already knows the date. 

    According to insiders, Beatrice and Edo, as he's often referred to, are planning on tying the knot Friday, May 29, with a reception following at Buckingham Palace -- the same place Prince William and Kate Middleton had theirs. (FYI: Beatrice's sister Eugenie had her wedding reception at Windsor Castle.)

  • And upping the stress level is the fact that the Queen, in essence, is basically hoping Beatrice's wedding saves the royal family's reputation. 

    No pressure there!

    "The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again," the source revealed. "Aides know this will be a tough job, but it's all they can do not just to save the wedding but potentially the monarchy's reputation."

    In other words, the wedding isn't really about Beatrice and Edo: It's about so much more.

  • In general, it sounds like Beatrice has been having a bit of a rough go these days. 

    Between having to delay her wedding announcement, being obligated to low-key save the royal family, and taking on more work since Harry and Meghan quit, we can see why the princess would be up in arms right now. 

    Hopefully, everything dies down soon and the wedding -- and the preceding announcement! -- go off without a hitch.

