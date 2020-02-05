Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly 'Furious' Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Drama

A recent report in the Sun claims Princess Beatrice isn't happy that she has to put her wedding date announcement off -- again.

Initially, Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli, had to hold off on revealing the big day because of everything going on with her father, Prince Andrew.

But of course, when that died down, there was Megxit, which, let's be honest here, would totally usurp Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding day reveal.