Princess Beatrice Is Reportedly 'Furious' Over Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Drama

Splash News
Sunday was a watershed day for Megxit. Nearly a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from the royal family, both Queen Elizabeth and the Cambridges showed their chic little hands, revealing that they do, in fact, support the Sussexes. Now, though, it's being reported that not everyone is pro-Megxit in the royal family. According to a new story, Princess Beatrice is "furious" over the drama surrounding Harry and Meghan's abdication.
A recent report in the Sun claims Princess Beatrice isn't happy that she has to put her wedding date announcement off -- again.
Understandably, it's been frustrating for Beatrice, who was ready to break the news twice now but has been forced to hold off.
Here's the thing, though: Everyone already knows the date.
And upping the stress level is the fact that the Queen, in essence, is basically hoping Beatrice's wedding saves the royal family's reputation.
In general, it sounds like Beatrice has been having a bit of a rough go these days.
