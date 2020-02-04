Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day Look Has Us All Heart Eyes

Splash News
Love is definitely in the air. On Tuesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William paid a visit to South Wales, where they partook in a number of engagements, including a trip to the Mumbles and Port Talbot, where they spent time at one of Wales’ busiest Lifeboat Stations, The Mumbles RNLI. Throughout the day, the royal couple was chatty, casual ... and festive! With Valentine's Day a little over a week away, the Duchess of Cambridge rocked an all-red thematic look, complete with a heart-covered scarf.
Kate first gave a hint that she was feeling like love when the royal couple arrived.
Peeking out of her chic Hobbs navy coat, fans got a glimpse of a sweet white and red scarf emblazoned with hearts by Beulah London.
For hair, the duchess went with one of her go-to looks -- a half-up style that showed off her science-defying bouncy hair and a pair of mini hoop earrings by Asprey.
When the duchess visited the Bulldogs Boxing Club, though, fans saw just how festive she was feeling.
In between engagements, the Cambridges popped into a local ice cream shop for a frozen treat.
While visiting Joe's Ice Cream Parlour, William and Kate spoke with local parents and caretakers to discuss "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives," which is the duchess's nationwide survey meant to initiate a "U.K.–wide conversation on raising the next generation."
Guess they came for the ice cream, and stayed for the conversation!
During her ice cream break, the duchess had a particularly adorable interaction with a little girl.
Rhian Costello, the girl's mother who's a local doctor, told People: "I said to her that Annabel was really excited to meet a real princess," "And [Kate] said, 'I'm sorry I'm not wearing a pretty dress today.' Annabel then said that she thought she'd look like Cinderella."
Costello also remarked that Kate was "very, very natural and lovely and sweet with the children."
Overall, sounds like a solid day for the Cambridges.
Important discussions with parents, Valentine's Day vibes, and of course, ice cream! Can't ask for much more in a royal outing.
Given that Valentine's Day is still a little ways away, we're hoping Kate breaks out a few more festive looks. And Wills, it wouldn't kill you to step out in a heart-patterned tie, no?
