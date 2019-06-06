Jinger Duggar Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Latest Instagram Photo

It's no secret that Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has been going through a style evolution the past few years. She's been doing her own thing when it comes to her clothes, and even went blond last year before moving to Los Angeles with husband Jeremy Vuolo and their daughter Felicity. But we were still taken aback when we saw her latest update on Instagram with her amazing hair! Girlfriend looks amazing, even though we almost didn't recognize her at first.
Jinger shared this new photo on Monday, February 3, and we're totally into it.
The Counting On star added in the caption, "As Valentine's Day slowly approaches, I thought it would be nice to go for a new hairdo!"
She definitely looks totally different, and we can't get over the length of her hair. The Duggar women notoriously keep their hair as long as possible, so this was definitely an unexpected move on her part.
Fans are here for Jinge's new hair, too.
Jinger debuted her new blond hair last summer, just before relocating to LA.
We always knew she was the rebel of the family, but this was an even bigger departure than we ever expected! After all, it's one thing to wear pants after being raised with the rule that females can only wear skirts or dresses, but bleaching her hair? That was big.
Is it possible that she picked up the inspiration for the cut from her sister, Jill?
Jill cut off 14 inches of her hair in December 2019 and donated it to charity. Considering that she has been rivaling Jinger as the "biggest rebel of the family" lately, we can't help but wonder if Jinge felt like it was OK to cut her hair after Jill did?
Whatever the reason for Jinger's new hair, we're digging it.
Whether it's the California atmosphere or her sister's influence, we can't get enough of Jinger's new look. She looks amazing, and we love that she is breaking out doing what makes her happy.
What's next -- a pixie cut? Somehow we highly doubt it, but we're still going to be scrolling her Instagram feed to find out what she does next.
