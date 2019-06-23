Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Pic of Beth Amid Reports He Proposed to Her Best Friend

Needless to say, the engagement rumors have sparked a lot of controversy -- and backlash -- but it looks like they might not be true.

Prior to the alleged proposal, Dog's daughters had been blasting Moon, accusing her of "ruining" their father and doing her best to try to replace Beth.

"I love my dad and I feel really sorry for him that he's even stuck with this [expletive] cuz I'm sure she's threatening everything and everyone against him just so she can live up in my momma's room #Facts," Cecily Chapman tweeted about Moon.

"In fact get out of my mother's bed," she added in another tweet.

