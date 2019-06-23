Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Pic of Beth Amid Reports He Proposed to Her Best Friend

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images
With so much attention focused on Dog the Bounty Hunter and his family -- and the reported life decision he recently made -- we had a feeling we would be hearing more about this reality star and his life. Duane "the Dog" Chapman recently shared a throwback photo with his beloved late wife, Beth Chapman, and it has lots of people talking, considering he reportedly just proposed to her ex-assistant, Moon Angell.
Dog took to the 'Gram to share a loving photo of him with Beth.
"I sure miss you today!!" he captioned this loving photo.
Beth Chapman passed away in June at 51 (yes, 51) after a battle with cancer. The lovable reality star was placed in a medically induced coma just days prior to her death after she reportedly experienced trouble breathing. Beth fought throat cancer for many years, once overcoming it in 2017. Sadly, she and Dog revealed a year later that it had returned.
He shared the photo on his birthday Sunday that has fans of Dog and Beth showering him with nothing but support.
Anyone who watched Dog the Bounty Hunter or the more recent reality show, Dog's Most Wanted, likely fell in love with Beth instantly. Between her larger-than-life attitude -- and hair and nails -- she was a powerful force who often had a soft spot in her heart that resulted in tons of second chances. Although the fate of the reality show is still up in the air (Dog is reportedly broke and hasn't heard about Dog's Most Wanted being renewed), we're going to miss her dearly.
Dog the Bounty Hunter's loving post comes almost a week after reports surfaced he proposed to his new girlfriend.
Before Monday's episode of The Doctor Oz Show aired, a clip of him seemingly proposing to Moon Angell surfaced that took people by surprise. "[I'm] a lot happier with her around," he admitted about his longtime friend and Beth's former assistant of 20 years. (Moon has made it no secret she considered Beth her best friend, as well as Dog.)
"Moon Angell, will you marry me?"
Needless to say, the engagement rumors have sparked a lot of controversy -- and backlash -- but it looks like they might not be true.
Prior to the alleged proposal, Dog's daughters had been blasting Moon, accusing her of "ruining" their father and doing her best to try to replace Beth.
"I love my dad and I feel really sorry for him that he's even stuck with this [expletive] cuz I'm sure she's threatening everything and everyone against him just so she can live up in my momma's room #Facts," Cecily Chapman tweeted about Moon.
"In fact get out of my mother's bed," she added in another tweet.
A source told Us Weekly that Moon and Dog are not engaged.
Though Dog did ask Moon for her hand in marriage on the show, an insider says they aren't actually engaged. Moon and Duane Chapman seem very close (she does live in his house), though that's likely because they've been friends for decades at this point.
Does this mean a real proposal will come down the road?
Who knows?
We wish Dog nothing but love and healing.
Losing a life partner, someone you hope to have as many years as possible with, has got to be heart-wrenching. Although we don't know the ins and outs of the tension and drama between Dog's friend-slash-maybe-girlfriend and his daughters, at the end of the day, we hope for peace and healing.
... because family is everything.
