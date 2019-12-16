Kate Middleton Has Been Relying On Her Mom More Than Ever in Wake of Megxit

Splash News
It doesn't take a royal expert to know that Carole Middleton is a force in Kate Middleton and Prince William's lives. The Duchess of Cambridge's mother regularly babysits Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and the Cambridges often make trips to Kate's childhood home in Berkshire. These days, though, in the wake of Megxit, it sounds like Carole is a bigger pillar of support than ever.
A royal insider told the Sun that Carole has been "immensely influential" on William and Kate since Harry and Meghan left.
It's been previously reported that, since Megxit, Kate has been incredibly overwhelmed.
Sources recently told Us Weekly that, since Harry and Meghan's departure, Kate's workload has increased quite a bit -- so much so that she's been working 18-hour days recently!
"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," a source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing.
"She's already stretched pretty thin," the insider continued, "And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."
Thankfully, the duchess has her mom to turn to now that Kate's busier than ever.
Another source went on to tell the Daily Mail that, since Megxit, Kate and William have gone to the Middletons' home "quite a few times."
Additionally, they revealed that "Carole has spent a lot of time at Anmer Hall" with William, Kate, and the kids since Megxit.
"William and Kate have been very upset by what has happened," the source said, “Not only has William lost his brother as a working member of the family but he and Kate now have a much greater burden. Being able to talk to Carole and share his feelings has been a great help.”
Thank goodness these two have Carole! Sounds like she's not only a source of emotional support for them right now but a frequent babysitter, which is something they desperately need with their increased responsibilities.
Despite her quiet-seeming demeanor, Carole evidently is a much more profound force in the royal family than we knew.
