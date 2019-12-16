Kate Middleton Has Been Relying On Her Mom More Than Ever in Wake of Megxit

A royal insider told the Sun that Carole has been "immensely influential" on William and Kate since Harry and Meghan left.

Royal author Phil Dampier told the publication that Carole has been a "stabilizing and supportive force" for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently. Another source added that William has come to look at Carole as sort of a "second mum" in the absence of his own mother.

"William’s in-laws have become like second parents and Carole is almost a Diana-Type mum," the insider said.

