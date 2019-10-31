Queen Elizabeth Pays Subtle Tribute to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle



Splash News

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their landmark decision to step back from their positions in the royal family, people have been under the assumption that Queen Elizabeth, in essence, has written them off. Despite the heartfelt statements the monarch released about her family, there has been talk about her being disappointed (and this comes in addition to her stripping Harry and Meghan of their beloved Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles).

Now, though, the Queen has spoken. Not with words, though. During a recent outing, the monarch gave a subtle nod to the Sussexes, and it's safe to say they have her support.