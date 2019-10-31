Queen Elizabeth Pays Subtle Tribute to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Splash News
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their landmark decision to step back from their positions in the royal family, people have been under the assumption that Queen Elizabeth, in essence, has written them off. Despite the heartfelt statements the monarch released about her family, there has been talk about her being disappointed (and this comes in addition to her stripping Harry and Meghan of their beloved Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles).
Now, though, the Queen has spoken. Not with words, though. During a recent outing, the monarch gave a subtle nod to the Sussexes, and it's safe to say they have her support.
-
For Sunday's church service at Sandringham, the Queen wore a snowflake brooch with her bright blue outfit.
-
After Harry and Meghan made their announcement, the Queen wasted no time sorting things out -- privately and publicly.
After having intense meetings with Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, the Queen released a public statement, part of which said:
"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."
-
-
Even Prince William seems to be coming around to his brother's decision.
At the BAFTAs over the weekend, Margot Robbie made a joke (per Brad Pitt) about Megxit.
“Oh, and he says that he is going to name this ‘Harry,'” Robbie said, referencing the award. “‘Cause he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words not mine!”
The camera quickly cut to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were seen chuckling at the joke.
Progress!
-
Harry and Meghan are still in Canada, but their new roles/jobs are yet to be made clear.
Although the Sussexes have abdicated their titles, it sounds like they still plan on working with the royal family some -- though that capacity is yet to be disclosed.
And on the flip side, the Queen seems excited for them to branch out a bit. In an additional statement, she said:
"I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."
In other words, she gets it.
-
-
With so many scathing stories about the state of the royal family lately, it's nice to see it isn't all bad.
Whether the Queen was intentionally giving Harry and Meghan a shout with her brooch or she was just in the mood for snowflakes, she obviously understands why the Sussexes did what they did -- even if she doesn't like it.
Talk about a class act.
Share this Story