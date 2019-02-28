Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Years After Remission

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," Shannen revealed during her ABC News interview. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," she continued, revealing her diagnosis could come out in a lawsuit she has against State Farm because of damage to her house from a 2018 fire. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."

