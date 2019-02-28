Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Battle Years After Remission

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images
We refuse to start 2020 off with horrible news, but it seems to keep coming. (Still thinking about the passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven others during the tragic helicopter accident.) It looks like Shannen Doherty's cancer battle is far from over, as the BH90210 star recently revealed she has stage 4 cancer nearly five years after she went into remission.
Seriously, we're heartbroken.
Shannen broke the news during a recent appearance on 'ABC News.'
Back in 2015, Shannen Doherty revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The '90s star was transparent during her journey, sharing the highs, lows, and everything in between. Though cancer (of all types) affects so many people and families, it's always a hard blow -- even if it happens to someone we've never met but have come to love after seeing her on the screen.
But unlike her previous battle with cancer, Shannen decided to hold this news close and away from the public.
"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that -- I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," Shannen revealed during her ABC News interview. "I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."
"I'd rather people hear it from me. I don't want it to be twisted. I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic," she continued, revealing her diagnosis could come out in a lawsuit she has against State Farm because of damage to her house from a 2018 fire. "And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn't want them to know yet."
"I definitely have days where I say why me," the actress admits during the interview with Amy Robach.
"And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do," she quickly added. "But I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how -- how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."
Seriously, cancer sucks ...
Apparently, Shannen Doherty has kept her cancer news to herself since the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' reboot and the passing of beloved costar Luke Perry.
In March, Luke Perry died at 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was under observation in a hospital afterward, and his family decided to take him off life support five days after his unexpected stroke. Luke was the reason Shannen joined the 90210 reboot -- and made an appearance on Riverdale to pay tribute to Luke. (He played Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the show.)
"It's so weird for me to be diagnosed and then somebody who was, you know, seemingly healthy to go first," Doherty explains during the interview.
"It was really, like, shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. I still haven't done, in my opinion. So it's a hard one," she continued.
"One of the reasons, along with Luke -- that I did '90210' and didn't really tell anybody because I thought, people can look at that other people with stage four can work too. Like, you know, our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis. We still have some living to do. ... I had moments of great anxiety where I thought, 'I can't really do this,' and Brian [Austin Green] was the one person who -- of that group of people that knew -- that I told, like, pretty quickly and said, 'Here, the -- this is what I'm dealing with. So prior to shooting he would always call me and say, 'Listen, you know, whatever happens, I have your back.' He would look at me and be like, 'We got this, kiddo'... so Brian helped me through a lot."
Our thoughts are with Shannen.
We can only imagine what she and her loved ones are feeling -- especially after she kicked breast cancer's butt so many years ago. We wish Shannen (and others experiencing similar battles with cancer) nothing but the best and a healthy outcome.
