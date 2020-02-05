20 of Bode Roloff's Most Precious Newborn Moments to Date



audreyroloff/Instagram Not many babies come on their actual due dates, but little Bode James Roloff did. On January 8 of this year, Audrey Roloff gave birth to her second child with husband Jeremy Roloff, and she's been documenting his life ever since. Bode Roloff is a seriously cute baby, and Audrey has shared all kinds of his firsts with her followers on Instagram. Over the past month, she's documented his birth, meeting his big sister Ember, his first bath, his smile, his time meeting his grandparents, and more. Not all celebs choose to let people in on the details of their family life, but former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey don't mind opening up for their fans.

Not only does Audrey document Bode's life -- and 2-year-old daughter Ember's life as well -- on her Instagram, but she has a podcast called Behind The Scenes where she and Jeremy chat about everything and anything that viewers may not see on the show. Just recently, posted an episode all about Bode's birth story, and she was not afraid to get into the nitty gritty details of what all went down.

The couple also has a YouTube channel, although they don't post there as often. Though we likely won't get to see Bode on Little People, Big World as Jer and Audrey quit back in 2018, we've been getting a ton of updates thus far and cannot wait to see more!

Here are 20 of the cutest Bode moments (thus far) since he made his grand debut.