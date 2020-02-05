20 of Bode Roloff's Most Precious Newborn Moments to Date

Not many babies come on their actual due dates, but little Bode James Roloff did. On January 8 of this year, Audrey Roloff gave birth to her second child with husband Jeremy Roloff, and she's been documenting his life ever since. Bode Roloff is a seriously cute baby, and Audrey has shared all kinds of his firsts with her followers on Instagram.
Over the past month, she's documented his birth, meeting his big sister Ember, his first bath, his smile, his time meeting his grandparents, and more. Not all celebs choose to let people in on the details of their family life, but former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey don't mind opening up for their fans.
Not only does Audrey document Bode's life -- and 2-year-old daughter Ember's life as well -- on her Instagram, but she has a podcast called Behind The Scenes where she and Jeremy chat about everything and anything that viewers may not see on the show. Just recently, posted an episode all about Bode's birth story, and she was not afraid to get into the nitty gritty details of what all went down.
The couple also has a YouTube channel, although they don't post there as often. Though we likely won't get to see Bode on Little People, Big World as Jer and Audrey quit back in 2018, we've been getting a ton of updates thus far and cannot wait to see more!
Here are 20 of the cutest Bode moments (thus far) since he made his grand debut.
-
Baby's First Photo1
The Roloffs rang in the new year with a new baby when Bode was born on January 8. He's so cute all swaddled in his Christmas tree blanket, and his parents couldn't look prouder of their family's new addition.
-
Meeting His Sister2
Audrey and Jeremy already have a 2-year-old daughter named Ember, and she took an instant liking to little Bode. "She is just the sweetest big sister already," Audrey captioned the photo of them meeting for the first time.
"She’s so eager to take care of him and give him lots of lovies."
-
-
Kisses From Mom3
This is such an adorable photo. There's nothing like the bond between a mom and her baby, and that look of love is all over Audrey's face here. Going through labor may be hard, but the end result is so worth it, as evidenced by this loving and super lovable photo.
(We hope Audrey framed this one!)
-
Adored By Dad4
Just like Audrey and Bode had a sweet moment after his birth, Jeremy also got to share a minute with his son once he was all swaddled up. (Dads need some bonding time, too!) Bode is Jeremy's first son, and the bond between a father and his little boy is so sweet. We can only imagine all of the fun and adventures these two will have in years to come.
-
-
Heading Home5
After Bode was born, his parents headed home with their newborn. And suddenly, their family became a foursome. Bode is sleeping for this photo, but it was an important one to take for posterity to remember the exciting moment they got to leave the hospital together.
The feels!
-
Cherishing Every Moment6
Audrey posted this sweet photo after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter. "Feeling extra grateful for the [simplest] moments like this one," she wrote. (So so true, Audrey.) Sometimes, the best moments are the most low key -- like just a mom reading a book to her baby and toddler.
-
-
Sleeping Prince7
"It's just too much," Audrey captioned this photo along with a heart-eyes emoji. Sleeping babies are right up there with bundled up babies for the cute award. We love that Bode's got his little arm propped under his head like he's getting the best sleep of his life. He definitely gives off old soul vibes.
-
Uncle Zach & Lilah Time8
Jeremy's twin brother, Zach, stopped by with his own baby Lilah Ray to meet Bode. "It’s fun being in the same season of life together," Jeremy wrote on Instagram. Lilah Ray Roloff made her big debut back in November that makes these two pretty close in age. Bode will have so much fun growing up with his cousin Lilah.
-
-
Sleeping on Dad9
Both Bode and Jeremy are totally zonked out here. Babies can be exhausting, and it looks like parenting got the better of Jeremy here. But the big win of being a dad is that they have a cute bundle of love that will fall asleep on their chest and make every hard moment worth it.
-
Quality Time With Grandma10
Jeremy's mom, Amy Roloff, stopped by shortly after Bode's birth for some quality time with her newest grandkid. "What a wonderful way to start the new year off," she captioned this sweet set of photos. Bode even looks like he's cracking a smile in the second one.
He really does!
-
-
Can't Forget Grandpa11
Matt Roloff came the day after Amy to meet his new grandson. (Bode is Matt's fourth grandkid and the second boy grand for the Roloff family.) We can tell from the look on grandpa's face that it just never gets old to hold a new grandchild.
-
Big Stretch12
Audrey wrote that Bode was stretching for this pic, but we'd like to think he's just grooving to some dance music. Sidenote: He has the cutest newborn style in this little knitted number. Audrey really knows how to dress a baby.
Can we get some style pointers please?
-
-
Cousin Day13
Here's another adorable shot of Bode and Lilah hanging out. Sure, they're a little young to know they're on a playdate -- and Bode looks a little upset here -- but these two are gonna be fast friends, just like Bode's sister, Ember, and Lilah's older brother, Jackson, are.
The playdates with all of these Roloff kiddos are going to be adorable!
-
Spending Time with Great Grandpa14
Not only has Bode met his aunt, uncle, cousin, grandma, and grandpa in his few short weeks of life, but he also spent some quality time with his great grandpa. All the generations of Audrey and Jeremy's family are smitten with little Bode, and we totally understand why!
He's too cute for words!
-
-
So Cozy15
Is there anything truly better than a newborn all bundled up? Audrey sure doesn't think so, because she captioned this photo, "Winter babies are extra cozy and cuddly."
Too precious -- and so so true!
If only we could sleep this peaceful on the daily. Those were definitely the good ol' days.
-
Smiling for the Camera16
Stahp!!!
Our hearts melted when we saw this photo. Audrey was lucky enough to capture a Bode smile on camera and then she shared it with all of her fans. He's just a month old and already charming everyone with his big grin.
-
-
Baby's First Bath17
Dad gave Bode his first bath, and judging by this photo, it looks like he loved it. Audrey wrote that he would have stayed in the water all night if he could have. A baby's first bath is such a special moment to capture for posterity, and it's sweet that Audrey shared the pics with all of us, too.
Also, that leaf graphic to cover his unmentionables? Classic (LOL)!
-
Chilling With Grandpa18
We can tell how much Matt loves his grandson by how focused he is on watching Bode sleep. These two are gonna be great pals when Bode gets older, we can just sense it. Matt's so smitten with the new Roloff family addition.
-
-
Kisses From His Sister19
During story time with Jeremy, Ember gave her little brother a sweet kiss on the head. Sibling rivalry who? Not for these two. So far they are getting along swimmingly, and it's so adorable to see on Audrey's Instagram.
-
Cuddling with Mom20
This is #MomLife: Hair in a bun, wearing whatever clothes were available, and holding a sleeping baby. Audrey documented this moment for all to see. It's not always perfect hair and professional photoshoots, and she's keeping it real.