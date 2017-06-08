Amy Duggar Gets Real About Her Post-Baby Body With New Instagram Photos

It's been almost four months since Amy (Duggar) King welcomed her first child with husband Dillon King, and now the new mom is getting real on the 'Gram about her postpartum body. She shared a series of photos wearing a sports bra, showing off her rounder, softer midsection, and we are just over here giving her a virtual slow clap.
Amy shared these makeup-free selfies on Instagram a few days ago, along with an important message about body image.
She wrote:
My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me. When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing! To all the mama's out there struggling to except their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that! Your body is powerful and made you a mother! Forget society's standards on what is beautiful! You're a bad --s, be patient with your progress and love yourself.
She does look a little different from her pre-pregnancy, bikini-wearing days -- and she's supposed to.
After all, she grew a human being inside her body for nine months. That's no small feat, and it changes your body (not to mention your heart, soul, and mind) in ways that you can't even imagine until you go through it.
And as for those bikinis -- we hope Amy keeps rocking them (if she's comfortable of course). After all, it's been said that the best way to have a "beach body" is to take your body to the beach. That's it!
Fans were here for Amy's message, too.
Amy has obviously been loving her first taste of motherhood since welcoming baby Daxton in October 2019.
She has been sharing frequent updates on her Instagram page, and of course lots of adorable updates. Amy definitely didn't follow the typical Duggar path of getting pregnant right away after the wedding -- she and Dillon were married way back in September 2015. Good for her doing things her own way!
We love Amy's realness, and hope she keeps it up.
So many of us struggle with body image issues after having a baby, just wishing that we had our old bodies back. It's important to shift the narrative, and celebrate what our bodies have been able to do instead. Having a baby changes almost every aspect of our lives, and while it can be exhausting and overwhelming, it's also beautiful.
