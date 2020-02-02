Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party for Stormi Was Once Again Completely Over-the-Top

Believe it or not, it's been two entire years since Kylie Jenner shocked the world by revealing that she gave birth to a baby girl after keeping her pregnancy a complete secret for nine entire months. And of course to celebrate little Stormi Webster's second birthday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had to throw another completely over-the-top birthday party for her daughter.
We'd expect nothing less from the world's youngest self-made billionaire!
Any time the entrance to a party is a giant blow-up version of the 2-year-old birthday girl's head, it's safe to assume extravaganza awaits.
Kylie and Travis Scott came together to throw their daughter a dream birthday party on Saturday. Even though they're broken up, we love that they never let that keep them from being Stormi's parents.
The theme of Stormi World 2 is also a nod to Travis's AstroWorld tour, which Kylie and Stormi sometimes accompanied him on. Who can forget those adorable videos of Stormi dancing backstage?
It looks like this girl had a blast, surrounded by friends and family.
In addition to the StormiWorld 2 theme, there were also lots of Frozen and Trolls-themed activities.
And there were plenty of familiar faces to help her celebrate! According to People, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and Khloe Kardashian all shared photos on their Instagram Stories. Kanye West also attended along with Saint and North; Khloe's daughter, True; and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.
Other guests included Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Hailey Baldwin.
Kylie also documented the event on Snapchat, including the moment they all sang to Stormi.
How cute is Stormi in her dad's arms? And we cannot get enough of the matching mommy-daughter outfits. Only Kylie and Stormi could pull off full-body sequined jumpsuits and have it look totally appropriate. Then again, when the party is this fabulous, maybe sequins are required? Either way, we love the sparkle.
Not every kid gets a mini-theme park built for her birthday, but since when is Stormi a normal kid?
Or any of the Kardashian-Jenner kids, for that matter? This family isn't exactly known for its subtlety. See, for example, the $65,000 Christmas present that Kim and Kanye got North this past holiday.
Kris Jenner's children all seem to be good parents to their growing broods, but they definitely enjoy indulging their kids.
Stormi's birthday party may have been extreme, but at the end of the day, it is about family for Kylie and Travis.
Travis shared this photo montage on Instagram in honor of Stormi's birthday, adding the caption:
"2 Is better than 1"It's clear that Stormi is totally adored. No wonder her parents wanted to throw her a giant party. It's not like they don't have the means to do it.
2 might mean more to me than to u
2 things I do to live thru you
2 remember ever thing I do wit u
2 words I say before I leave from u
Love u
Dad
Happy birthday, Stormi! We can't believe you're 2!
