Jason Ritter Proves He’s a True #GirlDad in ‘Frozen 2’

As a kid, actor Jason Ritter had an easy time when it came to playing the hero. After all, he looked a lot like what he was seeing on screen.

“[When] I grew up, all my heroes looked like me,” the actor and son of John Ritter told CafeMom. “I was like, ‘Cool, I can be Han Solo OR Luke Skywalker.”

Now the father of a 1-year-old daughter, he’s looking at heroes -- and movies themselves -- a little differently, and his voice role in Frozen 2, a film that champions girl power, has helped him see just how different those heroes can look.

  • Jason voices the role of Ryder, a member of the Northuldra tribe that Elsa and crew discover on their journey.

    "[Disney] had their eye on the ball with where we were going," Jason said about how some of the company's films, including Moana, have been moving away from the heavy-handed romance factor. "Let’s just not have it be like, ‘Hi, I’m in love,’ which is great, too -- there’s always room for love. But I think sisterhood is so beautiful and super important."

    Not only that, but Ritter added: "I also think it’s important to have a character who is powerful and not necessarily in context with anybody else, but just strong and cool and focused on what she wants to do and what she needs to do. Like a force of nature."

  • Starring in family-friendly films has also been a way that Ritter could follow in his father and grandfather's Hollywood footsteps.

    As the son of the late comic actor John Ritter and grandson to Western star Tex Ritter, Jason has a solid Hollywood pedigree, but his family's example has helped him make choices to pursue projects that added good back into the world.

    "I never got to meet my grandfather, but there are lots of stories about him and the way that he treated people, and his moral compass and kindness, and giving back and being grateful and all of these things, and my dad had a similar outlook on life," Jason told CafeMom.

    "Being positive or being nice can, by the world at large, be sort of put into a box of 'weakness,' and we always were raised that 'No, it’s actually pretty easy to be not nice to people and be selfish and awful, and there’s a real strength in [being kind],'" he added.

    "Both my father and my grandfather were very conscious of what they were putting out into the world," he continued. "Like, 'I don’t want to just do something to keep on working. I believe in this,' and they were both lucky enough to be able to make those choices."

  • Jason is carrying on that tradition by making choices that could influence his daughter, who he shares with his fiancée, actress Melanie Lynskey.

    "I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about representation and everything," Jason told CafeMom, referring to the goal of bringing more diversity onto the big and small screens. "It’s been interesting as I’ve gotten older to think about how much translating other people had to do to feel like, ‘Oh, I could do that, but I’m not being told that I can do that.'"

    As a father, the idea of bringing a variety of faces to the screen has become that much more important to him. For Jason, lending his voice to films such as Frozen 2, which arrives on digital download February 11 and DVD on February 25, helps to champion that.

    "As [my daughter] gets older," he added, "I’m going to be looking for all that stuff, so that she can feel empowered as well."

