Jason Ritter Proves He’s a True #GirlDad in ‘Frozen 2’

As a kid, actor Jason Ritter had an easy time when it came to playing the hero. After all, he looked a lot like what he was seeing on screen.
“[When] I grew up, all my heroes looked like me,” the actor and son of John Ritter told CafeMom. “I was like, ‘Cool, I can be Han Solo OR Luke Skywalker.”
Now the father of a 1-year-old daughter, he’s looking at heroes -- and movies themselves -- a little differently, and his voice role in Frozen 2, a film that champions girl power, has helped him see just how different those heroes can look.
Jason voices the role of Ryder, a member of the Northuldra tribe that Elsa and crew discover on their journey.
Starring in family-friendly films has also been a way that Ritter could follow in his father and grandfather's Hollywood footsteps.
Jason is carrying on that tradition by making choices that could influence his daughter, who he shares with his fiancée, actress Melanie Lynskey.
