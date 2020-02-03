Jason Ritter Proves He’s a True #GirlDad in ‘Frozen 2’

Starring in family-friendly films has also been a way that Ritter could follow in his father and grandfather's Hollywood footsteps.

As the son of the late comic actor John Ritter and grandson to Western star Tex Ritter, Jason has a solid Hollywood pedigree, but his family's example has helped him make choices to pursue projects that added good back into the world.

"I never got to meet my grandfather, but there are lots of stories about him and the way that he treated people, and his moral compass and kindness, and giving back and being grateful and all of these things, and my dad had a similar outlook on life," Jason told CafeMom.

"Being positive or being nice can, by the world at large, be sort of put into a box of 'weakness,' and we always were raised that 'No, it’s actually pretty easy to be not nice to people and be selfish and awful, and there’s a real strength in [being kind],'" he added.



"Both my father and my grandfather were very conscious of what they were putting out into the world," he continued. "Like, 'I don’t want to just do something to keep on working. I believe in this,' and they were both lucky enough to be able to make those choices."

