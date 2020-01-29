Lisa Bonet's Surprise Cameo Steals the Show in Jason Momoa's 'Creepy' Commercial

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
After much anticipation, we finally got see Jason Momoa's Super Bowl commercial after a number of teased clips he shared online. Needless to say, it was very different from what we expected but did come with a very awesome and unexpected bonus. Lisa Bonet's surprise cameo in Jason's commercial was such a treat and has so many people gushing over it considering how private she is.
In the video for Rocket Mortgage, Jason reveals how he really looks at home when he's able to be himself.
"It's the one place where I can let my guard down," Jason Momoa says about his home as he leaves his car and goes past paparazzi.
Rather than let it all hang out, Momoa strips down -- removing his big biceps, his rock-hard abs, and even his hair. Seeing a super skinny and somewhat bald Jason Momoa was very ... different (LOL).
This Super Bowl commercial was a far cry from the teasers Jason Momoa shared on Instagram.
Unless we went to bed early and missed it, what happened to Jason Momoa in the bubble bath reading the cheesy romance novel? Don't get us wrong, we love seeing Jason Momoa, but if we had a choice between him looking ... rough, and him in a bath robe, we're definitely taking door number two.
But we got to see Lisa Bonet, and that's truly priceless.
"Take it, take, take, take it!"Jason yells (around 0:51) while trying to lift a weightless barbell before Lisa intervenes. "Alright," she calmly says, lifting the workout equipment with one hand like the boss she is.
(LOL.)
So good!
Needless to say, folks thoroughly enjoyed the cameo.
Based on these comments, there's nothing but love for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet that makes them one of Hollywood's lovable duos we'll always root for. Though we love Jason, we love his wife and the romance these two continue to live out.
We love seeing these two together.
We hope this is not the last time we'll see Lisa Bonet and Jason united on the screen -- small or big. It's been a minute since they acted together in a film, so maybe there can be some sort of project the pair will work on?
They're really cute together!
