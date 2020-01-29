Lisa Bonet's Surprise Cameo Steals the Show in Jason Momoa's 'Creepy' Commercial

In the video for Rocket Mortgage, Jason reveals how he really looks at home when he's able to be himself.

"It's the one place where I can let my guard down," Jason Momoa says about his home as he leaves his car and goes past paparazzi.

Rather than let it all hang out, Momoa strips down -- removing his big biceps, his rock-hard abs, and even his hair. Seeing a super skinny and somewhat bald Jason Momoa was very ... different (LOL).