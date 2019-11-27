Is Meghan Markle Appearing on a Reality Show? The Record Was Just Set Straight

Splash News
Although it shouldn't come as a surprise to see media outlets around the world reporting on what Meghan Markle will do next, one of the reports ... well, it came as a surprise. Over the weekend, Page Six claimed that the Duchess of Sussex's first post-Megxit appearance was set to be on a Canadian reality show about second weddings. Initially, the rumor was hard to believe, but when we found out Meghan's best friend was part of the show, it seemed a little more plausible (if not, still weird). Now, though, the gossip has been refuted, leaving everyone wondering still about Meghan and Prince Harry's next move.
Meghan's BFF Jessica Mulroney is currently shooting 'I Do, Redo,' an upcoming show on Netflix about getting remarried.
Here's what Page Six reported:
"Markle, 38, will make multiple appearances on I Do, Redo, joining her best friend, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is the star of the upcoming Netflix show, according to a source close to the production team.
Her guest spots will be 'sporadic,' according to the source, who would not say if Markle will be paid. Union scale for a guest role on Canadian TV is $588 a day, which could jump-start the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ newly announced effort to become 'financially independent.'"
In addition to Netflix denying the reports, television network CTV set the record straight on Twitter.
Don't get us wrong, we would have LOVED to have seen Meghan uncensored on a reality show with her bestie, but that would have been a pretty random first appearance after leaving the royal family. Sure, Meghan loves doing things for her friends, but it's hard to imagine Meghan or Harry making an appearance on a reality show at this point in the game.
So far, there's only one thing we're pretty sure Meghan has on her agenda when it comes to work.
Not long ago, it was reported that the duchess signed a deal with Disney to do voice-over work -- possibly after Harry's pitch to Bob Iger? -- in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity.
Other than that, it's all still a pretty big mystery.
Even though it's unlikely Meghan will full-on return to Hollywood as an actor, there have been a number of reports saying the royal couple will somehow find a way to intersect their charity work with the arts.
Harry and Meghan are still reportedly lying low in British Columbia, presumably ironing out details about their future jobs and roles with the royal family.
Whatever these two decide to do, we know it's going to be good, original, and more impactful than anything they've yet endeavored to do.
But for the love of all that is holy, please make a move soon, guys. We miss you!
