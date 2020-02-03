Kate Middleton Puts a Glam Spin on a Recycled Dress for the BAFTAs

Splash News
As most royal fans know, Kate Middleton is no stranger to recycling her clothing. The Duchess of Cambridge is often seen stepping out in stunning gowns she's previously worn -- and Sunday evening was one of those days. For the BAFTAs this year, Kate wore an oldie but goodie dress of hers that we haven't seen her in in quite some time. And not surprisingly, the glittery dress is even better than we remember.
Prince William and Kate had a glamorous date night at the BAFTAs this weekend, and needless to say, they got gussied up.
For the occasion, Kate wore a seriously stunning white gown with gold embellishments by Alexander McQueen, along with a Van Cleef & Arpels mother of pearl necklace and matching earrings, Anya Hindmarch clutch, and Jimmy Choo pumps. The duchess completed the look with her signature kohl-rimmed eyes and an updo.
She looked amazing.
Again, though, Sunday wasn't the first time Kate wore the gorgeous gown.
Although Kate is no stranger to rewearing clothing, the dress code for the BAFTAs likely dictated her choice this year.
Every year, Kate and William turn it out for the BAFTAs (William is president of BAFTA), and this year was no exception.
