Kate Middleton Puts a Glam Spin on a Recycled Dress for the BAFTAs

Although Kate is no stranger to rewearing clothing, the dress code for the BAFTAs likely dictated her choice this year.

People reported that the London College of Fashion style guide revealed that the BAFTAs were promoting sustainability this year.

"This awards season BAFTA are doing more than ever before to consider sustainability across its awards ceremonies, including inviting guests to 'dress sustainably,'" the guide read. "The red carpet is a powerful platform -- stepping out in front of the cameras, outfits are beamed across the world instantly, outfits are dissected and poured over, elevating the actors, designers and stylists who spend hours of careful preparation getting the outfits just right."



And speaking to Harper's Bazaar UK, a BAFTAs spokesperson said: "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."