Jason Momoa Is Teasing Us Yet Again in New Bubble Bath Video

With the Super Bowl kicking off this weekend, we knew it was only a matter of time before celebrities started dropping teasers for commercials they're a part of. And while we're not interested in tuning in to see who's doing what, this celebrity dad is getting us ... hot for the festivities. Jason Momoa is back in the bathtub for a new video that just might have you saying "MOMOA" just because.
-
Jason has been sharing clips of his upcoming Super Bowl commercial all week long -- including this latest one that includes a little pooch love.
"But you've never seen Jason Momoa like this .... Momoa, channel the dragon."
LOL.
If there's one thing that gives us pure joy, it's seeing Jason Momoa play with bubbles in the tub. And if that's not enough to make you fall in love, Jason rocking a velvety robe and attempting to tweeze his eyebrows has us in our feels.
-
Just a couple of days ago, Jason blessed us with a video of him reading a cheesy romance novel in the tub.
"[I]t’s getting juicy. juuuiiicccyyy GURLLLLLLL," Jason Momoa joked in the Instagram video.
It seems his latest video in the tub is a continuation of his hilariously hot antics as, like the first, we see Jason reading a romance novel -- only this time with his hair in two buns.
So good!
-
-
Needless to say, people are in love.
Seriously, who wouldn't love watching two minutes -- or however long the full Super Bowl commercial will be -- of Jason just hanging out in the bathroom enjoying his best life? Though he's mighty in physique, this guy has a soft side and a big sense of humor that makes these clips all the more enjoyable.
-
We could watch this on repeat for time to come.
Share this Story