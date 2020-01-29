Jason Momoa Is Teasing Us Yet Again in New Bubble Bath Video

Jason has been sharing clips of his upcoming Super Bowl commercial all week long -- including this latest one that includes a little pooch love.

"But you've never seen Jason Momoa like this .... Momoa, channel the dragon."

LOL.

If there's one thing that gives us pure joy, it's seeing Jason Momoa play with bubbles in the tub. And if that's not enough to make you fall in love, Jason rocking a velvety robe and attempting to tweeze his eyebrows has us in our feels.