Jill Duggar May Have Just Called Out Her Parents on Instagram

We know that Jill Duggar hasn't been on the best terms with her parents lately, but now, it sounds like she might actually be speaking out against them openly-- in her own way, of course. It seems like Jill may have slammed her parents in her Instagram Story, and we have to admit that we love this more rebellious side of Jill we've been seeing lately.
-
Although Jill's story has since disappeared, she shared this Instagram post in it:
The quote is all about "training" kids instead of giving them love and teaching them... and making time to care for them and instill trust in them. Being that Michelle and Jim Bob are known for the way they "train" their children (including the controversial blanket training method) it seems more than likely that Jill was thinking of her own parents when she posted this.
"Beautiful. So good," Jill wrote when she shared the post, according to The Hollywood Gossip.
-
Things have seemed worse than ever between Jill and her parents lately.
In fact, according to one of Derick's latest Instagram rants, Jill isn't allowed to visit her family without the permission of Jim Bob if he doesn't happen to be home at the time, which seems totally outrageous.
This can't be easy for her at all ... and it sounds like she's expressing it in her Instagram Story.
-
-
At this point, it's hard to say if Jill's relationship with her family can be repaired.
As far as we can tell, she's just as close with her sisters as she's always been, but there's been a huge shift. She and Derick don't even seem to spend holidays with the Duggars anymore... and Derick's been willing to tell all about the way Jim Bob didn't properly pay them for their work on Counting On.
Every family has their drama, but this seems like a lot for Jill to handle.
-
We hope things get easier for Jill soon.
As a mom of two who's trying to figure out her own relationship with her family while raising her little ones, she's got a lot on her plate these days. But we have no doubt she can handle it.
We're rooting for Jill!
Share this Story